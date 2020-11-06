Nicki Minaj Reveals She Hasn't Hired a Nanny for Her Son, 5 Weeks: 'Difficult Decision'

The new mom joked that her baby boy wants her "undivided attention"

Nicki Minaj has mommy duties covered at the moment.

Five weeks after welcoming her son with husband Kenneth Petty, the "Super Bass" artist, 37, revealed on Twitter Friday that she hasn't enlisted the help of a nanny yet. Minaj called the childcare choice a "difficult decision" to make.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Everyone tells me that," Minaj wrote to one fan who questioned why she couldn't hire a nanny like a "normal celebrity" because they miss her in the spotlight. "Lol. I rlly should get one. Difficult decision tho."

The parenting update came as the rapper answered fan questions on social media to celebrate her new song "What That Speed Bout?!" for which she filmed its music video while pregnant.

"Last night I tried to tweet while I was feeding him. He looked @ me & said 'absolutely TF NOT,' " she tweeted about her son. "🤣 he wants his undivided attention chile."

Minaj said she misses her fans, who've begun calling her newborn their "nephew." The artist wrote to her avid fan base: "Can't wait til he meets you guys. I wonder if he'll like yall? he's prob gonna be so confused at first. Like why yall so loud? That lady ain't nobody she just my mommy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Minaj offered the first glimpse of her baby boy on Instagram, sharing a photo of his tiny foot while marking her one-year wedding anniversary with Petty. "Happy Anniversary, my love ♥️," she captioned the close-up snapshot.

Minaj revealed the news that she and Petty had tied the knot on October 21, 2019, with a video on Instagram at the time, showing matching "Mr. and Mrs." mugs and black-and-white baseball caps with "Bride" and "Groom" written across the front.

Keeping it simple, she captioned the brief clip, "👰🏽🤵🏽😢🙏🏽🎀 Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19" — referencing her new official name.

The artist then announced that she was expecting her first child with Petty in July, alongside a series of glam snapshots featuring the singer baring her baby bump on Instagram.

Image zoom Nicki Minaj | Credit: Anthony Harvey/Getty

"Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me," wrote Minaj. "I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world. 🥳🧸🎁🎈"