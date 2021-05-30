Nicki Minaj welcomed her adorable baby boy, whom she shares with husband Kenneth Petty, in September

Nicki Minaj Shares Sweet Video of 8-Month-Old Son Trying to Walk: 'Am I Bothering You?'

Nicki Minaj's son is almost on the move!

On Saturday, the rapper, 38, shared a sweet video to Instagram of her 8-month-old baby boy attempting to stand on his own with help from Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty.

"You trying to do all of that today?" Minaj said as she recorded Petty, 43, holding the pair's son as the child adorably attempted to stand up by himself.

"You're not trying to do all of that today?" she added. "Am I bothering you? You had it?"

The "Super Bass" singer went on to speak on behalf of her son in a sweet baby voice, saying, "Mama I had it, leave me alone already please. I don't got time for all of that mama."

Minaj's followers gushed over the adorable video in the comments section of the post. Normani wrote, "young king 🥺😩😍," while Tamar Braxton said, "Let me babysit ❤️." Kim Zolciak-Biermann also commented, writing to Minaj, "Your twin 😍😍."

Minaj most recently shared snapshots of her son to her social media followers back in January, giving fans their first look at his face.

"#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 ," she captioned a loving tribute, which included photos of her newborn lounging in a 4Moms Momaroo, wearing adorable outfits and designer onesies. In one sweet snap, her baby even wore a "Papa Bear" necklace, in a nod to her affectionate nickname for him.

"Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I've ever taken on," she added. "Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."

During a Q&A on social media in late December, the rapper opened up about her experience with motherhood and shared new details about the day she gave birth to her baby boy.

Minaj, who welcomed her son in September, revealed that her water broke after she had finished taking a shower and asked her husband to "rub [her] back."

"As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed, I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm and I quietly said 'Omg, I'm about to be in labor,'" she recalled.

Minaj went on to share that she was in labor "all night" and eventually gave birth with an epidural. "I pushed for 2½ hours. Only because first the epidural didn't wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him on out," she explained.

Minaj gave birth to her baby on Sept. 30 in Los Angeles, a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE. She later revealed the sex of her new addition while raving about entering motherhood.