Nicki Minaj Details Her Birth Story as She Admits Nursing Is 'Painful' — but Son Has 'No Problem'

Nicki Minaj is revealing new details about the day she gave birth to her baby boy.

On Wednesday, the rapper, 38, engaged in a spontaneous fan Q&A where she answered a slew of questions about motherhood and her experience thus far with her 3-month-old son, whom she shares with husband Kenneth Petty.

Minaj, who gave birth to her son in September, shared that her water broke while she was at home with Petty and she was "butt naked."

The mom of one said she had "just got out of the shower" and asked Petty to "rub [her] back."

"As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & I quietly said 'omg, I'm about to be in labor,'" Minaj recalled.

While the "Super Bass" artist stayed relaxed, she revealed that Petty, 42, was "very scared" and she was "laughing at him" during the ordeal.

The rapper also detailed her time in the hospital, noting that she was in labor "all night" and had a vaginal birth with an epidural.

"I pushed for 2½ hours. Only b/c first the epidural didn't wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him on out," she explained.

She also shared that the epidural was painless and that the nurses "numbed [her] up real good" before the birth.

The first-time mom later talked about her experience with breastfeeding, admitting that nursing and pumping are both "very painful."

"Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes," she tweeted.

She also said her son has had "no problem breastfeeding" and "latched on in the hospital which was very surprising" to her.

As for sharing further details about her pregnancy and how she told Petty about the exciting news, Minaj teased that fans would have to wait for her upcoming docuseries coming to HBO Max.

The rapper also celebrated her son turning three months old with a sweet tribute on Instagram Wednesday.

"🥳🥳🥳🥳🎈🎈🎈🎀🎀🎀🎀💛💛💛💛💛💛🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍Happy 3 months Bday #PapaBear Mommy & Daddy love you soooo much," Minaj wrote alongside a picture from her pregnancy. "You’re the best boy in the whole wide 🌍."