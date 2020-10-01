Nicki Minaj Is a Mom! Singer and Husband Kenneth Petty Welcome First Child

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

From "Super Bass" to super mom!

Nicki Minaj has given birth to her first child, a source confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Minaj, 37, announced her pregnancy news on Instagram in July, alongside a set of glam snapshots featuring the singer baring her baby bump.

In two of the photos, the then-mom-to-be rocked a curly, bright-yellow hairdo, an intricately decorated bikini and sparkly platform stilettos. Another showed her in a ruffled bottom, white knee-high stockings and a blue done-up hairstyle, complete with a bright-green bow.

"#Preggers 💛," Minaj captioned the first image of her cradling her belly, writing to accompany the third (which showed Minaj lounging on a pink couch), "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛"

The happy news came nine months after she and Petty tied the knot and 10 months after Minaj announced her intention to retire to instead focus on her family.

"I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE," she wrote on Twitter.

In June 2019, Minaj said on "Queen Radio" that she and Petty had acquired a marriage license.

"We did get our marriage license," the "Anaconda" rapper said during her show on Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio. "I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I'm there, I don't want to compromise that for anyone or anything."

Then in July of that year, Minaj (birth name: Onika Maraj) appeared to confirm she was engaged — and expecting — in her Chance the Rapper collaboration ″Zanies and Fools.″ As she rapped on the track, ″He the Clyde to my Bonnie, 'bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy″ and ″I met my husband when I was 17 out in Queens."

Minaj revealed the exciting news that the two had wed in late October 2019 with a video on Instagram, showing matching ″Mr. and Mrs." mugs and black and white baseball caps with "Bride" and ″Groom" written across the front.