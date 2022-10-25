Nicki Minaj is celebrating her son's second birthday!

In honor of the milestone, the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper hosted a Minions-themed party for her son, nicknamed "Papa Bear," whom she shares with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty. She posted a carousel of videos and pictures from the event on Instagram Monday.

The first clip shows the celebration venue, which was set in a compound overlooking a view of the city with a pool and lounging areas. Decorated with Minions balloons, the event included a photo-booth station as well as outdoor dining tables.

"Next. Level. So grateful to Edgar & his team. B4 I post pics wanted to show you guys the overall world. So beautiful," Minaj, 39, wrote in the caption, adding that the party offered an "ice cream machine, cotton candy machine, smoothie machine, pop corn, magic mocktail bar, bouncy house & slide, slime station, Lego hat making station, coloring station, face painting, etc."

In a second post, she paid tribute to her son, sharing a family photo of the trio posing in front of a Minions backdrop.

"On 9/30/22 you turned 2. ✨," she captioned the post. "#PapaBear, your Dad & I love you so much. You make us so happy. You're perfect. Thank you for giving mama new meaning to life. God cover you. Always."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Additionally, Minaj shared a photo of a birthday cake fully adorned with animated characters from the Despicable Me franchise and letters that read, "Papa Bear 2."

In a third post, Minaj expressed gratitude to her friend — singer Cassie and her personal trainer husband Alex Fine — who were in attendance at the party.

Reflecting on their friendship, she wrote, "@cassie @alexfine44 it was such a pleasure to have you guys. Full circle moment. From rapping about Cassie to having kids the same age. I love you guys so much. 💛."

Minaj, Petty and Papa Bear can also be seen taking a selfie together and flashing smiles at the camera in one of the clips.

In an interview with E! News published last week, the "Starships" singer got candid about her experience with motherhood, explaining that she's had "more anxiety" since becoming a mom.

Because Minaj is very attached to Papa Bear, she said she often feels like her "heart is being ripped out" every time she is away from him.

"I remember being in the U.K. and just bawling," she told the outlet. "And when I try to FaceTime him, I get more sad. So, I try to hold out on FaceTiming him because to then put the phone down is so difficult."

According to Minaj, her son has never had a nanny. "I'm a Trinidadian woman. Culturally, we're not really used to nannies and strangers taking care of the babies," she explained. "It's not a bad thing when moms do it. It's just that I have to get conditioned. I have to get it out of my mind that it's a weird thing, because there are tons of celebrities that are doing it and they're raising amazing children."

However, when asked if her fears would prevent her from having more children, she added that she would feel guilty if she "didn't give Papa Bear another sibling or two."