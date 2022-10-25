Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Son's 2nd Birthday with Minions-Themed Party: 'You're Perfect'

"Your Dad & I love you so much. You make us so happy," the rapper wrote Monday in an Instagram tribute to her son, whom she shares with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty

By
Published on October 25, 2022 12:45 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkHThudvIVE/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D nickiminaj Verified @cassie @alexfine44 it was such a pleasure to have you guys. Full circle moment. From rapping about Cassie to having kids the same age. I love you guys so much. 💛 2h
Photo: Nicki Minaj/Instagram

Nicki Minaj is celebrating her son's second birthday!

In honor of the milestone, the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper hosted a Minions-themed party for her son, nicknamed "Papa Bear," whom she shares with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty. She posted a carousel of videos and pictures from the event on Instagram Monday.

The first clip shows the celebration venue, which was set in a compound overlooking a view of the city with a pool and lounging areas. Decorated with Minions balloons, the event included a photo-booth station as well as outdoor dining tables.

"Next. Level. So grateful to Edgar & his team. B4 I post pics wanted to show you guys the overall world. So beautiful," Minaj, 39, wrote in the caption, adding that the party offered an "ice cream machine, cotton candy machine, smoothie machine, pop corn, magic mocktail bar, bouncy house & slide, slime station, Lego hat making station, coloring station, face painting, etc."

In a second post, she paid tribute to her son, sharing a family photo of the trio posing in front of a Minions backdrop.

"On 9/30/22 you turned 2. ✨," she captioned the post. "#PapaBear, your Dad & I love you so much. You make us so happy. You're perfect. Thank you for giving mama new meaning to life. God cover you. Always."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Additionally, Minaj shared a photo of a birthday cake fully adorned with animated characters from the Despicable Me franchise and letters that read, "Papa Bear 2."

In a third post, Minaj expressed gratitude to her friend — singer Cassie and her personal trainer husband Alex Fine — who were in attendance at the party.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkHS4dovIA4/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D nickiminaj Verified On 9/30/22 you turned 2. ✨ #PapaBear, your Dad & I love you so much. You make us so happy. You’re perfect. Thank you for giving mama new meaning to life. God cover you. Always. 2h
Nicki Minaj/Instagram

Reflecting on their friendship, she wrote, "@cassie @alexfine44 it was such a pleasure to have you guys. Full circle moment. From rapping about Cassie to having kids the same age. I love you guys so much. 💛."

Minaj, Petty and Papa Bear can also be seen taking a selfie together and flashing smiles at the camera in one of the clips.

In an interview with E! News published last week, the "Starships" singer got candid about her experience with motherhood, explaining that she's had "more anxiety" since becoming a mom.

Because Minaj is very attached to Papa Bear, she said she often feels like her "heart is being ripped out" every time she is away from him.

"I remember being in the U.K. and just bawling," she told the outlet. "And when I try to FaceTime him, I get more sad. So, I try to hold out on FaceTiming him because to then put the phone down is so difficult."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkHThudvIVE/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D nickiminaj Verified @cassie @alexfine44 it was such a pleasure to have you guys. Full circle moment. From rapping about Cassie to having kids the same age. I love you guys so much. 💛 2h
Nicki Minaj/Instagram

According to Minaj, her son has never had a nanny. "I'm a Trinidadian woman. Culturally, we're not really used to nannies and strangers taking care of the babies," she explained. "It's not a bad thing when moms do it. It's just that I have to get conditioned. I have to get it out of my mind that it's a weird thing, because there are tons of celebrities that are doing it and they're raising amazing children."

However, when asked if her fears would prevent her from having more children, she added that she would feel guilty if she "didn't give Papa Bear another sibling or two."

Related Articles
Nicki Minaj instagram posts
Nicki Minaj Says She's Had 'Anxiety' Since Becoming a Mom to Her 2-Year-Old Son
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty
Nicki Minaj's Son: Everything to Know
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Cardi B attends Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out on September 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/iamcardib/?hl=en. Cardi B/Instagram
Cardi B Says Son Wave, 13 Months, Is 'All Mine' as He Prepares to Take Steps Outside: Photos
Lili Kim, Nicki Minaj
Lil' Kim Denies Dissing Nicki Minaj's Son on New 'Plan B' Remix with Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj MTV VMAs VANGUARD Award winner
Nicki Minaj Advocates for Mental Health as She Receives the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 VMAs
Reese Witherspoon son Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Son Tennessee's 10th Birthday: 'So Lucky to Be Your Mama'
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City.
Who Is Nicki Minaj's Husband? All About Kenneth Petty
Nicki Minaj Drops First Trailer for Her Upcoming Documentary
Nicki Minaj Drops First Trailer for Her 6-Part Documentary Series 'Nicki' : 'Coming Soon'
Tori Spelling son Finn birthday
Tori Spelling Celebrates Son Finn's 10th Birthday: 'It's Double Digits for This Guy'
Cardi B/Instagram . jennette mccurdy. jennette mccurdy.
Cardi B Shares Photos of Son Wave's Grand Entrance to Extravagant Car-Themed First Birthday Party
nicki minaj
Nicki Minaj Says Her 1-Year-Old Son Made Her 'See More Good in the Universe': 'I'm So Blessed'
Nicki Minaj performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Nicki Minaj Brings Barbiecore Style to 2022 VMAs in 2 Dazzling Head-to-Toe Pink Outfits
Tom Brady and son Jack
Tom Brady Celebrates Son Jack's Birthday as He Returns from 'Personal' Time Away from Buccaneers
Kourtney Kardashian Takes Fans Inside Penelope Disick’s Fabulous Birthday Party: From the 'Decor' to 'Cakes'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CgDP0m3vahZ/
Inside Penelope Disick's 10th Birthday Party, with Biodegradable Balloons and Vegan Grilled Cheeses
MTV EMAs 2018 - Winners Room
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her 39th Birthday by Going Fully Nude on Instagram — See the Photo Shoot
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma with Throwback Pics on His 14th Birthday: 'We Love U'
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma's 14th Birthday with Fun-Filled Pics: 'We Love U'