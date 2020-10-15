The rapper thanked "everyone who sent well wishes during this time; it meant the world to me"

Nicki Minaj Reveals Sex of Newborn Baby as She Shares Congratulatory Note from Beyoncé

Nicki Minaj has a new little man in her life!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The artist shared the sex of her new addition while raving about entering motherhood on Instagram, sharing sweet congratulatory messages from some of her famous pals.

"Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me," wrote Minaj, whose real name is Onika Maraj.

"I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love," she added. "My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world. 🥳🧸🎁🎈"

The handwritten card from mom-of-three Beyoncé read, "Onika, Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family. B," while another note from parents-of-four Kim Kardashian and Kanye West read, "Congrats! We love you! Kim + Kanye."

Model Winnie Harlow also sent a sweet memo to the new mom. "Baby Barb on Board! Congratulations sis, happy for the healthy delivery of your first bundle of joy," wrote Harlow, 26. "Sending you blessings and prayers on this new journey."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Minaj announced her pregnancy news on Instagram in July, alongside a set of glam snapshots featuring the singer baring her baby bump.

In two of the photos, the then-mom-to-be rocked a curly, bright-yellow hairdo, an intricately decorated bikini and sparkly platform stilettos. Another showed her in a ruffled bottom, white knee-high stockings and a blue done-up hairstyle, complete with a bright-green bow.

"#Preggers 💛," Minaj captioned the first image of her cradling her belly, writing to accompany the third (which showed Minaj lounging on a pink couch): "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛"

RELATED VIDEO: Nicki Minaj Is a Mom! Singer and Husband Kenneth Petty Welcome First Child

The happy news came nine months after she and Petty tied the knot and 10 months after Minaj announced her intention to retire to instead focus on her family.

"I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE," she wrote on Twitter at the time.

Minaj revealed the exciting news that she and Petty had wed in late October 2019 with a video on Instagram, showing matching "Mr. and Mrs." mugs and black-and-white baseball caps with "Bride" and "Groom" written across the front.