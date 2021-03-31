Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol Live! At Home Brings Interactive Theater Experience to Fans' Living Rooms

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the streaming event, which has showtimes on April 24 and 25 for families to enjoy

The PAW Patrol live stage show is coming to your home!

Nickelodeon announced Wednesday its plans for PAW Patrol Live! At Home, a unique interactive experience that brings the 45-minute production to more audiences via a streaming event on Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25. The event also comes with an immersive pre-show with games, videos and printable activities.

Parents can get tickets by visiting the official website, opting between a single ticket, allowing access to one streaming device, or a group ticket, which includes a single ticket and three additional access codes that can be shared with friends and family, allowing guests to experience the show in a shared viewing room and communicate through a "watch together" video chat.

There are three showtimes on both days: 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. ET. Starting April 26, families who purchased a single or group access ticket will be able to re-watch the show through Sunday, May 2.

"As we look forward to a return to normalcy and welcoming families back to our live events, we continue to invest in innovative ways to grow our Nickelodeon Experiences business during these unprecedented times," Amy Hyland, executive vice president of Nickelodeon Strategy, Business Development and Operations, says in a statement. "With PAW Patrol Live! At Home we've produced a one-of-a-kind co-viewing event that allows us to recreate the communal theater experience and give families a way to connect with not only fan favorite Nick characters, but their loved ones as well."

"This virtual interactive adventure will be an exciting extension of the top-rated animated TV series, challenging audiences imaginations and senses, while teaching the importance of teamwork," adds Hyland.