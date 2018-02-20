Funky Monkey! Vanessa Lachey Shares Hilarious Snap of Son Camden, 5, Channeling Beastie Boys

Mike D, Ad-Rock and the late Adam Yauch would likely be proud to see Nick and Vanessa Lachey's son Camden channeling their band's early fashion

Camden John might join a boy band someday, but his path looks like it may be a little different from his dad’s.

Looking quite the edgy youngster in a gold chain, skull necklace and red baseball cap, Camden threw up a peace sign and pursed his lips for the full Mike D, Ad-Rock and Adam Yauch effect.

“Brass Monkey, that funky Monkey / Brass Monkey junkie, that funky Monkey!”🎤🐒 #MyVeryOwnBeastieBoy,” Vanessa captioned the cute moment.

The couple chatted with PEOPLE in January about whether they are open to further grow their family of five, which also includes Phoenix Robert, 13 months, and Brooklyn Elisabeth, 3.

“We feel very complete, but that being said … we just love children and we love having a big family,” said Vanessa, 37.

“We’re both content, but if for some crazy reason it were to happen, we wouldn’t be devastated,” explains the Dancing with the Stars alum. “It would be like, ‘All right, here we go again.’ ”

Nick and Vanessa Lachey with Camden, Brooklyn and Phoenix

Nick, 44, agreed wholeheartedly with his wife’s assessment, giving “a 100 percent yes” affirmation when Vanessa remarked, “By four, I can imagine it’s chaos.”