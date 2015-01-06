Nick and Vanessa Lachey Welcome Daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth

The singer welcomed his second child with wife Vanessa on Monday, Jan. 5, the new mama announced on her website.

The soundtrack of Nick Lachey‘s life just got even sweeter.

Daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey — who was born at 5:17 p.m., weighing 7 lbs., 15 oz. and measuring 21 inches long — joins big brother Camden John, 2.

“I have been dreaming of this moment for as long as I can remember, the day I was going to meet my little girl. A friend recently told me how magical today was going to be because it’s the day I would meet my best friend,” Vanessa writes.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how it felt to hold her in my arms for the very first time. Mommy, Daddy and big brother Cam love you so much already, Brooklyn!”

It’s been a busy time for the growing family since their July announcement that they were expecting a baby girl.

Despite trying to keep up with an active toddler throughout her pregnancy, Vanessa, who showed off her bump on a beach in September, still managed to make it all look “effortless,” according to Nick, 41.

However, the mom-to-be told American Baby in November that her approach to parenthood was simple. “Worrying is a waste of time … Every mother out there knows what she’s doing whether she believes it yet or not,” said Vanessa, 34.

But it was The Sing-Off host who wondered how his future as a father-of-two would work out. “I can’t imagine loving a child more than I love my son, so I guess it’s just gonna be a different kind of love,” Nick, who was on hand for Vanessa’s baby shower, told PEOPLE.

Days before Brooklyn’s arrival, the Lacheys celebrated the holidays with a sweet snapshot of mother and son sharing a smooch while dad Nick embraced his wife’s baby belly.