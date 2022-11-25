Nick and Vanessa Lachey Share Scenes from Their Family's Thanksgiving in Hawaii: 'Sending Love'

Nick Lachey and his family are celebrating their Thanksgiving island style.

On Thursday, wife Vanessa Lachey shared photos on Instagram revealing some moments from the family's Thanksgiving in Hawaii, where they reside as she films NCIS: Hawaii.

"Sending Love from Hawai'i! #HappyThanksgiving 🦃❤️🌴," the mom of three captioned a sweet family photo, where she holds sons Phoenix Robert, 5, and Camden John, 9, while Nick had daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 7, on his lap.

Later, the Love Is Blind co-host shared the family moving from Thanksgiving to the Christmas spirit, with her younger pair decorating gingerbread men on a beautifully sunny day.

Vanessa Lachey/Instagram

For Halloween, the actress shared photos of her kids' touching Halloween costume, an idea daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 7, came up with.

Vanessa posed as a prisoner alongside her 49-year-old Love Is Blind co-host in orange jumpsuits. In front of them, Brooklyn and siblings — Phoenix Robert, 5, and Camden John, 9, — smiled happily while dressed as little NCIS agents.

"Orange you glad we escaped!" she joked in the caption

"Seriously though, when Brooklyn said she wanted to 'be like Mama' my heart melted! I've always dreamed of this moment, but never knew what it would feel like," she said of their heartwarming decision to channel her character. "I will cherish this forever!"

Vanessa Lachey Instagram

In July, the family of five posed for a scenic shot, taken at Hau Tree restaurant in Honolulu, where they sat in front of a beautiful sunset background by the beach. Nick and his sons dress in matching Hawaiian shirts while Vanessa and her daughter both wear dresses.

"Sunday Supper, Island Style! 🤙🏽❤️," Vanessa wrote, including photos of her kids admiring a rare sight in nature.

"Swipe to see the magic of Hawai'i, a Mama Hawaiian monk seal (Rocky) and her pup. My kids got to witness pure beauty in nature. ❤️ We Love calling Oahu home & Love making these family memories! Thank You to the islands for continuing to Welcome US! 💫 #Ohana#Respect#Hawaii," she concluded the post.