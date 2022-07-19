Nick and Vanessa Lachey Pose for 'Island Style' Family Photo: 'We Love Calling Oahu Home'

It's always island time for the Lacheys!

On Monday, Vanessa Lachey shared a sweet family photo in their home of Hawaii with husband Nick Lachey and their three kids, sons Camden John, 9, and Phoenix Robert, 5, and daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 7.

The scenic shot, taken at Hau Tree restaurant in Honolulu, features the family of five sitting in front of a beautiful sunset background by the beach. Nick and his sons dress in matching Hawaiian shirts while Vanessa and her daughter both wear dresses.

"Sunday Supper, Island Style! 🤙🏽❤️," writes Vanessa, who also included photos of her kids admiring a rare sight in nature.

"Swipe to see the magic of Hawai'i, a Mama Hawaiian monk seal (Rocky) and her pup. My kids got to witness pure beauty in nature. ❤️ We Love calling Oahu home & Love making these family memories! Thank You to the islands for continuing to Welcome US! 💫 #Ohana #Respect #Hawaii," she concludes the post.

Earlier this month, Nick and Vanessa took their three kids on a bike ride through Hawaii's famous banyan trees, where the family of five took a cute selfie for her Instagram Story.

Vanessa, 41, snapped the shot in which Phoenix tries to high-five the camera, Brooklyn gives a shaka hand gesture and Camden throws up two peace signs in the back. While Vanessa smiles at the camera, her husband matches Brooklyn with a shaka sign while sitting on his bike.

The mom of three previously shared a cute photo of her kids this month as they played in the water on the Fourth of July. In the adorable shot, the three kids wear matching red, white and blue shutter sunglasses.