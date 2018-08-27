Vanessa Lachey Says Goodbye to Summer with Adorable Family Vacation Photos: 'Take Us Back!'

The Lacheys are one fun-loving bunch!

The whole Lachey gang — Nick Lachey, wife Vanessa, 20-month-old Phoenix Robert, 3½-year-old Brooklyn Elisabeth and Camden John, 6 next month — are five peas in a pod in a photo Vanessa, 37, shared to Instagram on Sunday.

Dressed in their vacation best, the two older kids and their 98 Degrees frontman dad, 44, cheekily stick their tongues out at the camera while Vanessa holds Phoenix in the air and throws him an adoring smile.

“Missing THIS! Take us back! 🤪❤️ #SundayFunday blues … ” she wrote to accompany the sweet snapshot.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Nick Lachey Celebrates Star Wars Day with Wife Vanessa and Their Three Kids in Adorable Throwback Photo

One of the Lachey family members is about to hit a big milestone: Camden, who’s starting kindergarten! Ahead of his first day of school, the proud parents took their kids to Disneyland to mark the occasion, giving their older son a big kiss in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

“And just like that, our little boy is about to start Kindergarten & turn 6 years old in September. So, how do we celebrate?… at the ‘Happiest Place on Earth,’ of course!” Vanessa captioned her photo, which she shared on Aug. 9.

“Camden John, you make us the happiest parents around (most of the time 😜) and we couldn’t be more proud of the little man you are becoming!” she continued. “Thank You @Disneyland for giving us so many years of amazing memories!!! ❤️”

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Lachey On Celebrating His Son Phoenix’s First Birthday On Christmas Eve



This past Mother’s Day, Nick — who wed the former TRL host in July 2011 — shared a heartfelt tribute to Vanessa on Instagram, alongside an adorable photo of the mother of three with their kids.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the most incredible mother anyone could ask for. You are the glue that holds this family together and NONE of us could live without you,” Nick captioned the smiley portrait.

“Thank you for your love, strength, understanding, compassion, patience, and spirit. Thanks for being you. There is no one I would want to take this journey with but you. I love you. #happymothersday,” the musician concluded.