Aloha, Lacheys! The Cutest Pics of Nick, Vanessa and Their Kids Enjoying Island Life
Nick and Vanessa Lachey left the mainland for the Aloha State with sons Camden, 9, and Phoenix, 4, and daughter Brooklyn, 6, for Vanessa's leading role in NCIS: Hawai'i
Lachey siblings Phoenix, Brooklyn and Camden smiled for a matching moment in tropical pink swimwear that mom Vanessa dubbed "Aloha Friday," adding the hashtag #MyWorld.
The parents took some wood-paneled wheels for a quick spin on their (shared!) Nov. 9 birthday.
"You truly are my person, don't ever forget that! And I will ride to the end of time with you!" the star said of her spouse Nick.
"Ohana" means family! Brooklyn found a friend in Stitch from Disney's Lilo and Stitch (set in Hawaii), and posed for a photo with the blue alien.
According to Vanessa, the family dogs are on island time, too.
"Wookie & Dasher are having the time of their life!" she said of their pets.
Monkeying around, Phoenix got creative with a place to play on a sunny day.
"My Little Hawaiian Monkey," the actress added.
Hauʻoli Lā Hānau, Camden! Nick and Vanessa's eldest rang in his September birthday on the beach.
"My Sweet Boy... you are Magic and I'm so lucky you are mine. Happy 9th Birthday, Cam. Mama LOVES you SOOO much," the proud parent said. "Sorry, I mean "Mom" now that you're a big boy. 😩"
No homesickness here! The brothers and sister jumped for joy in a sunset shot snapped by their mom.
"Hawai'i, We Love YOU! Mahalo for loving us back. ❤️🌴🌺" she wrote.
Watch our third grade, first grade and pre-k! In another matching moment, the siblings stood in their new school uniforms on the first day — with leis.
The family of five paid their respects at Pearl Harbor on the Fourth of July.
"So much Love & Appreciation for so many things! ❤️🤍💙" Vanessa said.
The star saddled up on horseback to scope out the mountains of her new home state.
"Hawaiian Cowgirl" she teased.