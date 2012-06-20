Nick and Vanessa Lachey Expecting a Boy

"It's a BOY. Nick and I are incredibly excited to share the news that we are expecting a baby boy," the Wipeout host announced on her website Wednesday. "We can't wait to meet him soon!!!"

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 04:01 PM
It looks as though Vanessa Lachey is getting her wish.

She and her husband Nick Lachey — who recently snapped a sexy sunset photo of his expectant wife —will welcome their first child in September.

Although the couple just wanted “a healthy baby,” Lachey did reveal she had a bit of a preference.

“I’m excited either way! But I always wanted a boy first,” she Tweeted in March.

— Sarah Michaud

