Nick and Vanessa Lachey Expecting a Boy
It looks as though Vanessa Lachey is getting her wish.
“It’s a BOY. Nick and I are incredibly excited to share the news that we are expecting a baby boy,” the Wipeout host, 31, announced on her website Wednesday. “We can’t wait to meet him soon!!!”
She and her husband Nick Lachey — who recently snapped a sexy sunset photo of his expectant wife —will welcome their first child in September.
Although the couple just wanted “a healthy baby,” Lachey did reveal she had a bit of a preference.
“I’m excited either way! But I always wanted a boy first,” she Tweeted in March.
— Sarah Michaud