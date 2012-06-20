Nick and Vanessa Lachey Expecting a Boy

"It's a BOY. Nick and I are incredibly excited to share the news that we are expecting a baby boy," the Wipeout host announced on her website Wednesday. "We can't wait to meet him soon!!!"

It looks as though Vanessa Lachey is getting her wish.

She and her husband Nick Lachey — who recently snapped a sexy sunset photo of his expectant wife —will welcome their first child in September.

Although the couple just wanted “a healthy baby,” Lachey did reveal she had a bit of a preference.

“I’m excited either way! But I always wanted a boy first,” she Tweeted in March.