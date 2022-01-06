Nick and Vanessa Lachey Celebrate Daughter Brooklyn's 7th Birthday with Horse-Themed Party

The couple are parents to sons Camden, 9, and Phoenix, 5, and daughter Brooklyn, 7

Brooklyn Elisabeth is riding into her 7th year of life!

On Wednesday, Nick and Vanessa Lachey shared sweet messages on Instagram in honor of their daughter's special day as well as photos from her epic equestrian-themed party.

Brooklyn's celebration was complete with tons of horse decorations as well as a horseshoe-shaped cake. For her party, the little girl dressed in an adorable outfit that featured cowboy boots.

"And just like that, my baby girl turned 7!!" Nick captioned a photo of him and his wife giving their daughter a kiss on the cheek. "So grateful for every second of those 7 years and the many more that I get to be your Daddy!! Happy Birthday B!!"

Vanessa also shared a photo of the birthday girl standing in front of her pink and white cake, writing, "Happy Lucky #7 Sweet Girl! ❤️🍀💫 1-5-15"

Vanessa, who also shares sons Camden John, 9, and Phoenix Robert, 5, with Nick, opened up to PEOPLE back in November about her initial fears about having a daughter.

"I said [to Nick], 'If the first one is a girl, I'm going to be terrified,' " she explained.

Giving birth to Camden first "was the blessing that I needed," she added. "By the time we got to my daughter, I was ready."

Today, Vanessa can't imagine her life without her three children — and she takes pride in the special bond she shares with Brooklyn.

"She's super intuitive, very smart and very sweet. To see my little girl, I couldn't be more grateful and thankful that I was given her and that I get to be her mommy," she said of her daughter. "They all have these wonderful personality traits, and I love watching them grow and look up to me."

Vanessa said it's also moved her to see Nick be the "best daddy" to their little girl.