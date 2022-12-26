Nick and Vanessa Lachey Share a Kiss While Their 3 Kids Pose with Santa: 'Merry Kissmas'

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are spreading some holiday cheer!

On Sunday, Vanessa, 47, shared a sweet holiday snap where the Love Is Blind hosts share a kiss behind Santa and their three kids, sons Camden John, 10, and Phoenix Robert, 6, and daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 7.

The festive photo shows the family coordinating in black and gray winter ensembles that perfectly match the cozy cottage background.

"Merry Kissmas!!! Wishing you a Happy Holiday from our family to yours. 💋" wrote Vanessa in the caption.

Nick, 49 opted to share the behind-the-scenes of the photo, posting a picture of the family making goofy faces next to Santa and writing in the caption: "From our crazy family to yours…..Merry Christmas!! Hope you're getting to spend it with the ones you love."

The joyful snaps came a day after Vanessa posted a set of holidays photo explaining a Christmas tradition that the family adopted in honor of Phoenix's birthday on Dec. 24.

"It was 2:34am on December 24th 2016. I had been in the hospital for 10 days already because my water broke 11 weeks early and we were trying to do all we could to keep him healthy and in my womb for a few more weeks," explained Vanessa in the caption of the Instagram photos.

According to the mom of three, Phoenix's birth came after facing an umbilical cord prolapse, which caused an emergency delivery.

"6 years later, you'd never know he was a premie! And when I tell him his birth story, he says, "Mama, I came early because I didn't want to miss Christmas!" 😩 So, every year, we do all the things and it warms my heart(his too!) One of our favorite family traditions is a gingerbread house we have every year," she continued.

To honor the start of the holiday weekend, Vanessa shared a photo of her and her beau dressed in costumes from the popular 1989 Christmas movie, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

In the festive snap, the couple is dressed as Sparky and Ellen Griswold, the film's parents, with a caption that reads: "Sparky & Ellen Griswold wishing you the "Hap Hap Happiest Christmas"…

#NationalLampoonsChristmasVacation."