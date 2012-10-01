The Lacheys Introduce Son Camden John

"Nick and I are honored and humbled to introduce you to the new love of our lives, Camden John Lachey," Vanessa write of her 2-week-old son.

Meet Camden John Lachey!

Nick and Vanessa Lachey shared the first photo of their 2-week-old baby boy via Twitter on Monday.

“Nick and I are honored and humbled to introduce you to the new love of our lives,” the Wipeout host, 31, wrote in a message her singer husband, 38, retweeted.

The couple, who wed in July 2011, welcomed their son on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

“Born at 6:54 p.m., he came into this world at 8 lbs., 9 oz. and 21 inches. Love has truly been redefined for both of us,” the Lacheys said in their birth announcement.