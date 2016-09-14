Nick and Vanessa Lachey Throw Son Camden a Super Fourth Birthday Bash

Nick and Vanessa Lachey threw their son Camden John an epic superhero-themed party, to celebrate his fourth birthday

Image zoom



Vincent Sandoval/FilmMagic

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s SuperCam!

Nick and Vanessa Lachey threw their son Camden John an epic superhero-themed party to celebrate his fourth birthday.

The 35-year-old actress shared a sweet snap of the heroic bash, showing Camden blowing out his candles on his custom three-tiered birthday cake.

DC and Marvel superheroes merged on the tasty treat, with Batman, Spider-Man and Superman imagery each taking a layer. The mother and son even wore custom Superman shirts — with Camden’s initial “C” replacing the “S” in the iconic logo.

“#HappyBirthday sweet angel boy!” she captioned the shot. “May ALL your wishes come true! We LOVE you sooooooooo much!”

She hashtagged the pic “#CamdenJohnLachey #SuperCam.”

Dad Nick also got in on the celebratory action — sharing a throwback photo of his young son.

“Four years ago, this little angel came into our lives and every day has been better because of him!!” the 42-year-old 98 Degrees frontman wrote. “Happy Birthday Camden John. We love you!!”

Camden, who turned 4 on Monday, has had a busy few weeks. In addition to his big birthday bash, the little Lachey began his first day of pre-school on Sept. 7.

He posed for a shot on his first day — in a Superhero pose of his own.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick and Vanessa Lachey Expecting Third Child



Earlier this month, the Lacheys announced they are expecting their third child in a pair of matching Instagram posts.

“We got a new crib! Now we need a new CRIB!” they wrote in the photo — which features the soon-to-be family of five in front of their new home.

“Newest Lachey arriving Spring 2017,” completes the photo’s message, with a heart drawn around Vanessa’s baby belly.

“#LacheyPartyOf5… and Wookie!” Nick and Vanessa both captioned the shot.

The pair — who said “I Do” in 2011 — will welcome their newest family member this spring. The new baby will join Camden and big sister Brooklyn Elisabeth, 20 months.

“We talked about three. I’ve always loved having a big family and truth be told, when I’m old and gray I’ll need a couple of them to take care of me!” Vanessa joked in 2013.

And it sounds like Lachey — who just wrapped the My2K Tour –was born to be a dad.

“I’m very excited to be a dad again,” he told PEOPLE in 2014 before Brooklyn’s birth. “My dream in life has always been to have a family. It’s surreal when it starts to happen before your eyes.”