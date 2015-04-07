See the First Photo of Nick and Vanessa Lachey's Baby Girl Brooklyn

Nick Lachey‘s baby girl makes one adorable little bunny!

The singer’s wife Vanessa took to her Instagram on Easter Sunday to share a photo of their beautiful daughter, Brooklyn Elisabeth, dressed for the occasion in a white knit rabbit hat and matching bottoms complete with a fuzzy tail.

“Happy Easter!” the proud mom captioned the cute first photo of her 3-month-old.

Baby Brooklyn wasn’t the only bunny in the family this Easter. Her 41-year-old dad also donned a full rabbit costume for the holiday, showing off his ensemble with a playful Instagram picture captioned, “Happy Easter to all!!! #SillyRabbit.”

Courtesy Vanessa Lachey

The Lacheys welcomed their second child on Jan. 5. She joined big brother Camden John, 2½.

“I have been dreaming of this moment for as long as I can remember, the day I was going to meet my little girl,” Vanessa wrote on her website at the time.

“A friend recently told me how magical today was going to be because it’s the day I would meet my best friend. I can’t even begin to tell you how it felt to hold her in my arms for the very first time. Mommy, Daddy and big brother Cam love you so much already, Brooklyn!”

— Tierney McAfee