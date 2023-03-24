Nick Lachey Enjoys Time Surfing, Horseback Riding with Kids in Hawaii While on 'Daddy Duty'

Nick Lachey spent time with his three kids while wife Vanessa Lachey was away filming

Published on March 24, 2023 05:04 PM
reese witherspoon
Nick Lachey and son Camden. Photo: reese witherspoon/instagram

Nick Lachey is taking care of his kids while Vanessa Lachey is away.

Sharing photos from some solo time with his three kids — sons Phoenix Robert, 6, and Camden John, 10, and daughter Brooklyn, 8 — the Love Is Blind co-host, 49, looked to be having lots of fun in the sun with the little ones.

"When in Hawaii…….#daddyduty," he captioned the shots, which show him and Brooklyn horseback riding, out surfing with Camden, and Phoenix acting silly.

"Holdin down the fort! Mama's almost done!!!!" Vanessa, 42, commented on the set of shots.

The family moved to Hawaii in 2021 after she landed the lead role on NCIS: Hawai'i, becoming the first female lead in the franchise.

The serene shots come days after the former 98 Degrees singer was ordered to anger management classes and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings following a public clash with a paparazza last year.

Participation in the program comes after Lachey reached into a photographer's car in March 2022 and tried to grab her phone out of her hands after he spotted her taking a picture of him.

The Daily Mail first reported the news. A rep for the star did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Nick Lachey Visits "Fox & Friends" to discuss the "American Kennel Club" show at Fox News Channel Studios on February 05, 2019 in New York City.
Nick Lachey. Roy Rochlin/Getty

In a previous appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the singer and his wife spoke with the late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss about how he earned the seal of approval from his kids.

"Do your kids get who you are? Do they know that you're famous?" tWitch asked.

"I think they're starting to," Nick said of his kids. "But they don't care. I'll sing around the house and my son's like, 'Dad stop singing, stop singing.' "

"And you say, 'My singing put a roof over your head,' " Vanessa added.

"It's funny, they don't care about 98 Degrees, they don't care about any of that stuff. But when I did The Masked Singer, that was the moment that Dad became cool with the kids," Nick continued. "It took dressing up like a pig and singing on national television to be cool to my kids. Whatever it takes."

