Nick Lachey Says His Son Camden, 7, Loves Singing but 'Unfortunately, Has His Dad's Dance Moves'

Does Nick Lachey‘s son have boy-band potential?

The 98 Degrees singer, 45, brought his oldest child, Camden John, on stage during a concert for his seventh birthday on Sept. 12 — and he soaked up the spotlight.

“After he heard the crowd cheering for us in the dressing room, he said, ‘Can we do that again? That was really fun,’ ” Lachey, who has teamed up with Subway and Feeding America to fight food insecurity with the Ugly Veggies campaign, tells PEOPLE. “I think he got a little bit of the stage bug, if you will.”

While Lachey — who also shares son Phoenix Robert, 2½, and daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 4½, with wife Vanessa — won’t push his kids to pursue one hobby over another, he admits that Camden is already a passionate performer.

“Cam, especially, really loves music and singing,” the Feeding America partner says. “You never want to force your kids to do what you do, but it’s nice when they naturally gravitate to the same passions that you have.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Nick Lachey and son Camden Nick Lachey/Instagram

Image zoom The Lachey family

RELATED: Vanessa Lachey Celebrates Her Eighth Wedding Anniversary with Husband Nick: “Glad We Found Each Other”

Lachey adds with a laugh, “[Camden], unfortunately, has his dad’s dance moves, so I’m not sure dancing is in his future.”

The “Because of You” artist posted a video of the sweet moment in which he and brother Drew Lachey sang “Happy Birthday” at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Washington, where 98 Degrees performed alongside Boyz II Men.

“A special moment for all of us,” he captioned the Instagram clip. “Thank you to everyone who helped make Camden’s 7th birthday one he will never forget. Happy birthday kid!! 🎈”

Image zoom Nick and Vanessa Lachey with son Camden

RELATED VIDEO: Why Nick Lachey’s 5-year-Old Son Doesn’t Want Him to Compete on Dancing with the Stars Anymore: “It Broke My Heart”

2019 marks the first year all three of the Lachey children are enrolled in school. And their mom had a plan.

“I’m going to get their bags packed the night before. I’m going to get all of their essentials for school and the next size up, so when they size out of that they’re ready to go,” Vanessa, 38, told PEOPLE last month. “I’m going to have their lunches packed the night before, we’re going to have gas in the car, we’re going to be ready.”

Why? “So when you wake up, you can just be present and ask them if they’re excited about school, if they’re ready for their day,” explained the Top Chef Junior host. “Just enjoy the moments that go by way too fast.”

And Camden, who just started first grade, “is my little sports guy,” Vanessa shared. “You name it, he does it. He wants to try everything. He’s so active. He does not stop.”

From now through Oct. 18, you can visit uglyveggierescue.com and “adopt” an oddly shaped — yet nutritious — “ugly” veggie for as little as $1 to help provide fresh produce to families in need.