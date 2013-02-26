See Nick Lachey's Adorable Album Cover - Featuring Camden

A mix of 12 original tracks ("Another Day Is Done"] and kid-friendly covers ("You Are My Sunshine," "When You Wish Upon a Star"), the first-time dad, 39, describes his new project - a partnership with Fisher Price - as a "special tribute" to his 5½-month-old baby boy,

It’s official! From his deep blue eyes to his thick dark brown tresses, Camden John is his father’s Mini Me. And now the world will see the uncanny resemblance with the release of Nick Lachey‘s new solo album, A Father’s Lullaby, which features an adorable photo of the lookalike pair closely cuddling.

A mix of 12 original tracks (“Another Day Is Done”] and kid-friendly covers (“You Are My Sunshine,” “When You Wish Upon a Star”), the first-time dad, 39, describes his new project — a partnership with Fisher Price — as a “special tribute” to his 5½-month-old baby boy, who was born on Sept. 12.

“Creating this album allowed me to further connect with Camden while also sharing the experience with families who are on a similar journey of welcoming a new life into their world,” shares Lachey.

Image zoom



Austin Hargrave, Fisher Price



The singer also hopes these soothing songs help to strengthen his bond with his son. “Music has always been an incredibly significant part of my life and a meaningful way in which I express myself,” he reveals.

And Camden and Lachey will have plenty of daddy and son time later this year. The family (including wife Vanessa!) plans to hit the road in May for 98 Degrees‘s first tour in over a decade.