Nick Kroll and His Wife Lily Kwong Welcome Their First Child: ‘Our Beautiful Baby Boy’

Nick Kroll and Lily Kwong wed on November 19, 2020

By Naledi Ushe
February 08, 2021 09:35 PM
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images. inset: Lily Kwong /instagram

Nick Kroll and his wife Lily Kwong are officially first-time parents!

"Welcome to the world little one - our beautiful baby boy joined us earthside on 1/21/21," Kwong, 32, shared on Instagram on Monday, Feb. 8 along with a blurred photo of the couple's newborn son.

The landscape artist added, "Our hearts are full ♥️🌹♥️."

Days before the couple's son was born, Kroll, 42, posted a photo of his wife cradling her baby bump, captioned, "Beautiful curves."

The arrival of the Big Mouth star's son comes just two months after the couple married.

The new parents held a private ceremony "with only cliffs, ocean, redwoods & sunset as witnesses," Kwong revealed on Instagram. 

In another post, she said, "We were alone on that cliff, but felt so supported & appreciative of the tribe that got us there."

A month before they got married, Kwong revealed on Instagram that she was expecting. 

"Created a little Dumpling with my forever person @nickkroll," the first-time mom wrote alongside a photo of her looking down at her baby bump.

