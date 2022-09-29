Nick Kroll Reveals How His Baby's Crying Ruined Brendon Fraser's Standing Ovation in Venice

Nick Kroll dealt with a pretty eventful trip to the Venice Film Festival.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Kroll opened up about how his toddler son came to cause some serious headaches for actor Brendan Fraser over the weekend.

The Don't Worry Darling actor traveled to the event with wife Lily Kwong and their 20-month-old son Leo, taking the "red-eye" from New York.

"Your worst nightmare is that you fly with a child and your child is going to be loud and unpleasant on a plane," Kroll explained, noting that the nightmare came true. A number of passengers on the plane offered help, but Leo was inconsolable and "screaming for almost the entire red-eye. He will not fall asleep."

"We land in Venice and this guy gets off the plane, he's wearing a seersucker suit and a Panama hat – like a proper Italian Mafia boss. He is not happy about [my kid crying for the entire flight]," he continued.

"I get to baggage claim, I realize it's not a Mafia boss. It's Brendan Fraser, and he's so pissed."

It wasn't the last time that weekend the family would hear about Fraser or even encounter him. Later on, Kroll told actress Natasha Lyonne about his son's antics on the flight, only to find out she'd heard about the incident already.

"I said 'my kid cried a bunch' and she was like 'that was your kid on the plane?! We find out that Brendan Fraser has been talking about how much my son was crying on the plane, so he couldn't get a good night's sleep. I felt terrible, it's your worst nightmare," he revealed.

The icing on the cake came after the screening of Fraser's film The Whale, at which point he was honored in an 8-minute standing ovation.

"Brendan Fraser is amazing in the film. This is his big comeback. The movie finishes, he gets an eight-minute standing ovation. He's crying," Kroll explained. "You can feel him being like 'I'm back, baby. It's the Oscars. Here we come.'"

Then, he noticed Kroll and his wife behind him.

"He looks at us and then I pull up my baby and he [the baby] starts crying," he shared. "My wife took a picture of him just at the moment he looked at us and if you look closely, you can see Brendan Fraser realizing that we have ruined his night."

Kroll and Kwong tied the knot just two months before welcoming Leo.

The new parents held a private ceremony "with only cliffs, ocean, redwoods & sunset as witnesses," Kwong revealed on Instagram.