Pro Nickmercs Shares His Favorite Holiday Gift Picks for Fellow Gamers

Professional Twitch streamer Nickmercs shares his best gift ideas for fellow gamers with PEOPLE
By Anya Leon
December 12, 2019 12:55 PM

The Controller

Scuf Gaming

This has been my go-to controller for years. Whether I’m competing in a big tournament or playing casually, the SCUF is what I’m using.

Buy It! SCUF Infinity 4PS Pro Gaming Controller ($140), scufgaming.com

The Monitor

Amazon

To compete with the best, I have been using this monitor and have loved it. I’m not a tech expert by any means, but the 240hz refresh rate and NVIDIA GSYNC make my life so much easier and make it so that I don’t have to worry about missing a shot.

Buy It! Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor ($318), amazon.com

The Videocard

Amazon

It’s all about frame rate. With this product, I don’t have to worry about those frame drops happening and affecting my gameplay.

Buy It! Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Windforce 8G Graphics Card ($800), amazon.com

The Mouse

Amazon

Best wireless mouse in the game. The battery life is amazing and really completes my whole setup.

Buy It! Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse ($49), amazon.com

The Headset

Amazon

The quality and comfort of this headset is perfect for me. There are so many headsets out there now, but the A40s have always given me exactly what I need regardless of the game I’m playing.

Buy It! ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Wired Headset ($250), amazon.com

The Drink

Amazon

The Pomegranate Watermelon is my favorite flavor. It’s got an amazing taste and is a newer drink that has grown to become a staple on my desk every day when I stream.

Buy It! RESPAWN by Razer Mental Performance Drink Mix, 20 Pack ($25), amazon.com

The Case

Amazon

These cases are perfect to show off the inside of the rig. They also allow for top-notch air flow to keep the components cool throughout my streams.

Buy It! NZXT H510 Elite — Premium Mid-Tower ATX Case PC Gaming Case ($150), amazon.com

The Camera

Amazon

The C922 has been solid for me since day one. It’s been super reliable throughout the years that I’ve streamed.

Buy It! Logitech C922 Pro Stream 1080P Webcam ($80), amazon.com

