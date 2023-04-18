Nick Jonas Carries Daughter Malti During 'Her First Soundcheck' in Sweet Working Dad Moment

Nick Jonas has been getting to share moments on and off stage with daughter Malti Marie this spring

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on April 18, 2023 10:54 AM
Nick Jonas and daughter Malti
Nick Jonas and daughter Malti.

Nick Jonas is loving having his daughter by his side at work.

The singer, 30, shared an adorable black-and-white photo on Instagram where he carries daughter Malti Marie, 15 months, as he goes through a soundcheck. The little girl wears an all-white outfit and shiny shoes as she toys with the noise-canceling headphones on her head.

"Her first soundcheck ❤️," Jonas captioned the photo.

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 40, posted a set of festive photos on Instagram to celebrate Malti's first Easter at home.

In the first shot, Chopra Jonas smiled behind her daughter as the baby girl held a chocolate egg and wore a white onesie with "Malti Marie's First Easter" printed in black lettering topped with an illustration of bunny ears over her name. The new mom paired the look with black Adidas pants.

Another photo in the gallery was snapped as Malti took a bite of the chocolate egg, which came from her Easter basket. The baby girl appeared to wave at her family dogs in another snap, as they played outside.

Mom and daughter also matched on the holiday, Chopra Jonas sharing a mirror selfie of her kissing Malti as they rocked green, lemon-printed pajamas.

"Easter Sunday ❤️ 🧿 🙏🏽," she captioned the snap.

Baby Malti experienced another first this month — her first trip to India where her mother is from. Chopra Jonas shared photos on Instagram from the beautifully decorated Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, where she enjoyed a spiritual moment with her only child.

"MM's first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak's blessings 🙏🏽❤️," Malti's mom had captioned the set of special photos.

