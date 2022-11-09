Nick Jonas Says Traveling with Baby Daughter Malti Lets Him See Life 'Through Different Eyes'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are no strangers to the "amount of stuff you need" to travel with a baby, the singer shared in a recent interview with Travel + Leisure

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 9, 2022 02:48 PM
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick Jonas is enjoying a new perspective as he travels with his family.

The singer and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas have been enjoying plenty of firsts with daughter Malti, 10 months, and in a recent interview with Travel + Leisure, the 30-year-old talked about how traveling with his baby girl makes for a very different kind of experience.

Noting that "travel is definitely different now," Jonas joked about "the amount of stuff you need" when traveling with a baby, adding "It's pretty funny."

Jonas also spoke about the "wonder of looking for places you've been to a million times but seeing it through different eyes."

"It's really special," he added of vacationing with his wife and daughter. "It has been a pretty amazing experience for us."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Priyanka Chopra, <a href="https://people.com/tag/nick-jonas/" data-inlink="true">Nick Jonas</a> family picture
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Last month, the "Sucker" singer shared photos on Instagram from the couple's "beautiful" celebration of Malti's first Diwali.

In the first snap, Jonas held baby Malti up for the picture as she wore a beige-colored dress that matched the same print as her mom's outfit. The little girl also wore an adorable white floral headband.

A second photo showed Chopra Jonas, 40, sitting down with Malti in her lap as her daughter wrapped her hand around Jonas's finger. Both pictures featured a heart emoji to conceal Malti's face.

"Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali," Jonas captioned the post.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/nick-jonas/" data-inlink="true">Nick Jonas</a> and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
Nick Jonas Instagram

In September, the Quantico star shared photos from Malti's first trip to New York City, where Chopra Jonas spoke at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF.

In the cute snaps, the actress held Malti on her lap as the two looked out at the city skyline from a large window. Malti focused on the sprawling view in both photos, turning her head away from the camera.

"Our first trip to the big 🍎😍🧿," the new mom captioned the post.

Related Articles
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Sweet Photos from Daughter Malti's First Diwali Celebration
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkHCtaDy7I5/?hl=en. Mindy Kaling/Instagram.
See How the Stars Are Celebrating Diwali in 2022, Including Mindy Kaling, Padma Lakshmi and Kal Penn
Priyanka Chopra with Malti in Central Park
Priyanka Chopra Goes on Stroll Through Central Park with Baby Malti, 8 Months — See the Photo!
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
All About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Daughter, Malti
heidi d'amelio DWTS photo diary
Priyanka Chopra Pushes Daughter Malti's Stroller in Heels on N.Y.C.'s 5th Ave: 'Just Two Girls'
priyanka chopra and baby daughter
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos with Baby Malti on Her 'First Trip' to New York City
Priyanka Chopra baby
Priyanka Chopra Calls 7-Month-Old Daughter Malti 'My Whole Heart' in Sweet New Photo
Priyanka Chopra attends "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere; Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Malti Enjoying Time with Her Aunt: 'Love You'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses of Daughter Mati in a Sweet Tribute: 'Love Like No Other'. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChiHG4JhsxP/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses of Daughter Malti in a Sweet Tribute: 'Love Like No Other'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Has ‘Perfect Sunday’ with Baby Daughter Malti and Family Dogs
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Has 'Perfect Sunday' with Baby Daughter Malti and Family Dogs: Photos
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Shot With Nick and Daughter Malti as Part of Birthday Photo Dump
Priyanka Chopra Passes Her 'Desi Girl' Title on to Daughter Malti Marie with Cute Onesie Photo
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas family picture
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pool Time Photo with Nick Jonas and Baby Malti — See the Snap!
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra arrive for dinner at Catch Steak house in West Hollywood, CA
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Sizzle in Summertime Attire During Fashionable Date Night
priyanka chopra nick jonas have baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTr_YnvMkp/. photo by Divya Akhouri
Nick Jonas on How 'Amazing' Daughter Malti Is Doing After Spending More Than 100 Days in NICU
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says the World Is at 'Critical Point' During UN Speech About Climate Change
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: Nick Jonas attends the 11th Annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation "Big Fighters, Big Cause" charity boxing night at The Beverly Hilton on May 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Nick Jonas Talks New Jonas Brothers Music, His 30th Birthday and Villa One Tequila Gardens