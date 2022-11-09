Nick Jonas Says Traveling with Baby Daughter Malti Lets Him See Life 'Through Different Eyes'

Nick Jonas is enjoying a new perspective as he travels with his family.

The singer and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas have been enjoying plenty of firsts with daughter Malti, 10 months, and in a recent interview with Travel + Leisure, the 30-year-old talked about how traveling with his baby girl makes for a very different kind of experience.

Noting that "travel is definitely different now," Jonas joked about "the amount of stuff you need" when traveling with a baby, adding "It's pretty funny."

Jonas also spoke about the "wonder of looking for places you've been to a million times but seeing it through different eyes."

"It's really special," he added of vacationing with his wife and daughter. "It has been a pretty amazing experience for us."

Last month, the "Sucker" singer shared photos on Instagram from the couple's "beautiful" celebration of Malti's first Diwali.

In the first snap, Jonas held baby Malti up for the picture as she wore a beige-colored dress that matched the same print as her mom's outfit. The little girl also wore an adorable white floral headband.

A second photo showed Chopra Jonas, 40, sitting down with Malti in her lap as her daughter wrapped her hand around Jonas's finger. Both pictures featured a heart emoji to conceal Malti's face.

"Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali," Jonas captioned the post.

In September, the Quantico star shared photos from Malti's first trip to New York City, where Chopra Jonas spoke at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF.

In the cute snaps, the actress held Malti on her lap as the two looked out at the city skyline from a large window. Malti focused on the sprawling view in both photos, turning her head away from the camera.

"Our first trip to the big 🍎😍🧿," the new mom captioned the post.