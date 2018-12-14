Nick Jonas on Starting a Family with Wife Priyanka Chopra: 'I Definitely Want to Be a Father'

Nick Jonas is looking forward to raising a family with wife Priyanka Chopra!

Nearly two weeks after tying the knot in two beautiful ceremonies in India, the singer, 26, opened up about his plans to have children soon. “I definitely want to be a father someday,” Jonas said on Spotify‘s The Rewind with Guy Raz.

“I think that’s a real dream, and I think I’ve had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways,” he continued. “You could say that was unfair or you could say it’s given me some real perspective at an early age and I’ve seen a lot of life at an early age, and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday.”

And fans already know how Jonas is a great uncle to his two nieces, brother Kevin Jonas‘ daughters, Alena Rose, 4, and Valentina Angelina, 2. “My beautiful nieces teaching me everything I know on the keys,” he wrote on Instagram Thursday along with a photo of him bonding with the two girls.

As for her thoughts on starting a family, Chopra recently told PEOPLE she plans to take things as they come. “I always say, ‘Man proposes, God disposes.’ So I’m not taking any chances,” she said. “We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen.”

On Dec. 1, Chopra and Jonas were married in a Western ceremony on the lawn of the Umaid Bhawan Palace. Chopra, who wore a hand-beaded and embroidered Ralph Lauren gown with a stunning 75-foot long veil, was escorted down the aisle by her mother Madhu (her father Ashok died of cancer in 2013).

And the next day, on Dec. 2, the couple exchanged vows again in a lavish Hindu wedding, where Chopra wore a traditional red lehenga. They concluded the weekend with a Bidaai, a bridal ritual in which Chopra’s family blessed her new life with Jonas.

Meanwhile, in June, months before officially tying the knot, the actress, 36, revealed she had expectations to become a parent for the next decade.

“I am a very live in the today, maximum live in the next two months kind of person. But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids,” Chopra told PEOPLE in June. “That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”