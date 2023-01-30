Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make First Public Appearance with Daughter Malti at Star Ceremony

Nick Jonas was supported by his family — wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and daughter Malti, 12 months, at the special event

Published on January 30, 2023 03:15 PM

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have officially introduced their little girl to the world on a very special occasion.

The Quantico star, 40, sat in the row behind the musician on Monday, celebrating as the Jonas Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Perched on her lap was daughter Malti Marie, who celebrated her first birthday earlier this month.

The infant was dressed in a tan two-piece tweed outfit with a white onesie underneath, with an adorable white bow on her head.

In his acceptance speech, Jonas, 30, shouted out both his wife and daughter.

Priyanka Chopra
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

"To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie," he said, pausing to say, "hi, baby," before he continued, "I can't wait to come here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."

Prior to the family celebration, the couple has kept Malti's face off of social media, frequently covering it with a white heart emoji in photos.

The most recent shot of the family of three came earlier this month as Chopra Jonas shared a series of sweet photos with her baby girl after celebrating her first birthday.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/nick-jonas/" data-inlink="true">Nick Jonas</a>, Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Chopra Jonas and the "Sucker" musician smiled together as they posed in front of the ocean while the actress held her daughter. Malti looked too cute for the sunny outing, wearing a yellow Dior sweat set and a pair of white leggings.

Another photo showed Chopra Jonas looking out at the ocean from a balcony with Malti and a third shot showed the couple taking their daughter closer to the water.

"Sunday 😍🙏🏽🤍," Chopra Jonas captioned the Instagram post.

priyanka chopra, <a href="https://people.com/tag/nick-jonas/" data-inlink="true">nick jonas</a>
priyanka chopra/instagram

Last week it was revealed that Chopra Jonas appears on the cover of British Vogue's February issue, in which Malti joins her mom for one of the photos featured in the magazine.

Speaking about how baby Malti has changed her life in the candid interview, Chopra Jonas said, "It's been 20 years of hustling and working at breakneck speed. I've always been like, 'What's the next thing?' [...] "But now I feel I have a centre, a sense of calm, because every decision ends up being about her."

The star noted that she is also always keeping her daughter close: "I have, like, seven cameras in her room. There's really nothing more satisfying than seeing her face as soon as her eyes open."

