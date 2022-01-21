Jonas Baby! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome First Baby Via Surrogate: 'We Are Overjoyed'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who tied the knot in India in late 2018, welcomed a baby girl via surrogate last weekend

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate on Saturday, Jan. 15.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Chopra announced on Instagram Friday.

The actress, 39, and Jonas Brothers musician, 29, tied the knot in two glamorous ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, in front of 225 guests.

While the happy couple first wed in Jodhpur, they had two ceremonies over the course of five days — one Hindu and one Christian — to honor each of their cultures, which they blended during each celebration.

From their Mehndi (where they were both adorned with henna tattoos) and a Sangeet that night in which both families performed elaborate musical numbers with choreography and costumes, to their ceremonies, Priyanka told PEOPLE exclusively, "It was literally what dreams were made of."

"Walking out and seeing him standing at the altar for the first time with the sun behind him was just something out of a fairytale for me," she detailed. "I could not have planned for how perfect that sky was or how the birds flew when the music started or what the string quartet sounded like or what he looked like. Everything was perfect."

The feeling was mutual for Nick. "From the moment I saw her walk out and a million other moments, 'Wow' is the only word that came to mind," said the actor and "Cool" singer.

Throughout both ceremonies, Nick admitted he was surprised to see "how similar the different religions actually are and the ceremonies themselves have a lot of heart," he said. "That allowed us to really connect with our families and with each other, which is the most important thing."

When asked about starting a family after their joyous nuptials, Priyanka told PEOPLE they were taking it day by day. "I always say, 'Man proposes, God disposes.' So I'm not taking any chances," the actress said.

"We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen," she noted.

Priyanka has been open about her excitement for motherhood. As the actress told PEOPLE in June 2018, "I am a very 'live in the today,' maximum 'live in the next two months' kind of person."

"But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids," she added. "That is, it's going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully, earlier than that. I'm very fond of children and I want to be able to do that."

Priyanka also told InStyle in June 2019 that children were definitely on the horizon when the time was right: "I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, 'Yeah, that was my mom.' "

While it's clear that Nick and Priyanka's relationship has remained steady ever since they began dating in 2018, the couple isn't afraid to poke fun at one another, like the Matrix Resurrections actress did in Netflix's comedy special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which hit the streaming service on Nov. 24.

"Nick and I have a 10-year age gap, we do," she said. "And there are many '90s pop culture references he doesn't understand, and I have to explain them to him… He teaches me how to use TikTok, for example, and I teach him what a successful acting career looks like."

All jokes aside, the ten-year age gap between the two hasn't affected how the couple is more in love than ever before. In December, Priyanka and the "Levels" singer took to Instagram to share sweet tributes to one another to celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

"3 years," Nick captioned a video showing his and his wife's romantic anniversary date together, which consisted of roses, candles, and champagne while surrounded by large light-up letters that spelled out the word "forever."