Nick and Priyanka Jonas 'Thrilled' Daughter Is Home from NICU: 'She's Tiny but Catching Up,' Says Source

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are settling into parenthood after their baby girl's extensive stay in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

A source tells PEOPLE that the couple — who welcomed their first child together, daughter Malti Marie, in January via surrogate — have been waiting to bring their daughter home since day one.

Calling it the "perfect Mother's Day gift," the source adds that Jonas, 29, and Chopra, 39, are "thrilled" their little girl is finally home with them.

"Their daughter is doing well," the insider says of baby Malti. "She is still tiny, but catching up every day. They both just want to hold and snuggle her. They are already great parents."

On Sunday, the couple opened up about parenthood and shared their first photo of Malti on Instagram.

Jonas reflected on welcoming his little one into the world earlier this year in the caption of his post, while also celebrating Chopra on her first Mother's Day as a mom.

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," he said, before revealing, "after 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

"Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," Jonas continued. "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way."

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

The father of one then wrote that his family's "next chapter begins now," adding, "our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."

The "Jealous" singer also celebrated Mother's Day in his post, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother's Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother's Day."

"Babe, you inspire me in every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you," Jonas continued. "You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you."

Chopra commented "😢😍I love you" on his post. She then also shared the same photograph on her respective Instagram page, as well as a majority of the same caption as her husband.