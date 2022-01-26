The couple, who tied the knot in late 2018, welcomed a baby girl via surrogate on Jan. 15

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra 'Excited' to Be Parents, 'Wanted a Baby for Some Time': Source

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas couldn't be more excited to begin their journey as parents.

The couple welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate on Saturday, Jan. 15, announcing the exciting news in coordinated Instagram posts on Jan 21.

"They both are truly eager to be parents," a music insider tells PEOPLE. "They are beyond excited."

Jonas and Chopra — who got married in December 2018, seven months after they began dating — had previously expressed interest in expanding their family.

"Nick and Priyanka have wanted a baby for some time," adds the insider.

"This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It is something they have both wanted," a music management source says. "Now is their time, and they could not be more ready to raise a child."

The music insider adds that the pair "have been preparing" for a baby for quite some time.

The Sucker singer and the actress were already thinking of growing their family when they purchased their Encino, Calif. mansion together in 2019, according to a real estate source, who says the couple spent months renovating the residence to make it more family-friendly.

Adds the music management source: "The brothers are overjoyed and have also been eager for Nick to become a father and add to their family."