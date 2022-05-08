Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirmed they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogate in January

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Reveal Baby Girl Spent '100 Plus Days in the NICU' on First Mother's Day

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are opening up about parenthood.

The couple shared the first photograph of their baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on their Instagram accounts on Sunday.

Jonas, 29, reflected on welcoming his little one into the world earlier this year in the caption of his post, while also celebrating Chopra on her first Mother's Day as a mom.

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," he said, before revealing, "after 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

"Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," Jonas continued. "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way."

The father of one then wrote that his family's "next chapter begins now," adding, "our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."

The "Jealous" singer also celebrated Mother's Day in his post, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother's Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother's Day."

"Babe, you inspire me in every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you," Jonas continued. "You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you."

Chopra commented "😢😍I love you" on his post. She then also shared the same photograph on her respective Instagram page, as well as a majority of the same caption as her husband.

At the end of her post, however, the actress wrote to her beau, "There is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️."

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Chopra announced on Instagram in January.

PEOPLE later confirmed last month that the new parents named their newborn Malti Marie Chopra Jonas after she was born on Jan. 15.

The Jonas Brothers musician tied the knot with Chopra in two glamorous ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, in front of 225 guests in 2018.