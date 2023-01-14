Nick Jonas Says He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'

Nick Jonas is sharing how he and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated their daughter's first birthday.

The Jonas Brothers musician, 30, revealed during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that baby Malti celebrated her special day with a big party "over the weekend," just days ahead of her official birthday on Jan. 15.

"We had to celebrate," Jonas told host Kelly Clarkson. "She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style. She's one. She's beautiful. It's amazing — the best."

The father of one then gushed about his daughter, expressing that while he went into the new year with professional and personal goals in mind, being a father is something that he is focusing on most this year.

"Nick and Priyanka have wanted a baby for some time," an insider told PEOPLE after the couple — who got married in December 2018, seven months after they began dating — welcomed their daughter.

"This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It is something they have both wanted," a music management source added. "Now is their time, and they could not be more ready to raise a child."

After her birth, baby Malti spent her first 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), making it home just in time for Mother's Day 2022.

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," Jonas wrote in a candid Instagram post last May. "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

The post was accompanied by a picture of the couple lovingly embracing Malti in their arms.

He added in its closing: "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."