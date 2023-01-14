Nick Jonas Says He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'

The musician revealed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that he and his wife recently celebrated their daughter just days ahead of her official birthday on Jan. 15

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 14, 2023 10:38 AM
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick Jonas is sharing how he and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated their daughter's first birthday.

The Jonas Brothers musician, 30, revealed during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that baby Malti celebrated her special day with a big party "over the weekend," just days ahead of her official birthday on Jan. 15.

"We had to celebrate," Jonas told host Kelly Clarkson. "She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style. She's one. She's beautiful. It's amazing — the best."

The father of one then gushed about his daughter, expressing that while he went into the new year with professional and personal goals in mind, being a father is something that he is focusing on most this year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Nick and Priyanka have wanted a baby for some time," an insider told PEOPLE after the couple — who got married in December 2018, seven months after they began dating — welcomed their daughter.

"This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It is something they have both wanted," a music management source added. "Now is their time, and they could not be more ready to raise a child."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/nick-jonas/" data-inlink="true">Nick Jonas</a> and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
Nick Jonas Instagram

After her birth, baby Malti spent her first 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), making it home just in time for Mother's Day 2022.

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," Jonas wrote in a candid Instagram post last May. "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

RELATED VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares New Photo From Baby Malti's 6 Month Birthday Celebration

The post was accompanied by a picture of the couple lovingly embracing Malti in their arms.

He added in its closing: "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."

Related Articles
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
All About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Daughter, Malti
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/priyankachopra/
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Baby Daughter Malti Are Ready for Christmas: See the Pics!
Nick Jonas on the Kelly Clarkson show discussing fatherhood
Nick Jonas Says It's a 'Blessing' to Have Baby Malti Home from NICU: 'A Magical Season of Our Life'
Nick Jonas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon
Nick Jonas Raves About 'Amazing' Baby Malti and First Mother's Day with Wife Priyanka
priyanka chopra nick jonas have baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTr_YnvMkp/. photo by Divya Akhouri
Nick and Priyanka Jonas 'Thrilled' Daughter Is Home from NICU: 'She's Tiny but Catching Up,' Says Source
Homepage silo touts
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Reveal Baby Girl Spent '100 Plus Days in the NICU' on First Mother's Day
priyanka chopra nick jonas have baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTr_YnvMkp/. photo by Divya Akhouri
Nick Jonas Opens Up About Life as a New Dad: 'Weight of Everything Is Much More Intense'
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Take Daughter Malti to Aquarium in Sweet Family Outing
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmXulFiN3px/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D priyankachopra Verified Perfect winter days ❤️ Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️ Edited ·
Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos of Daughter and Husband Nick Jonas from His Home State of New Jersey
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Sweet Photos from Daughter Malti's First Diwali Celebration
Priyanka Chopra takes daughter Malti Marie out for lunch in LA, lets her scroll through magazines.
Priyanka Chopra Snaps Photo with Daughter Malti as Baby Points to a Chanel Ad: 'Oh Boy!'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, nick jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Play with Baby Daughter Malti in Sweet Family Photo: 'Home'
Chopra Jonas Wedding, New Delhi, India - 04 Dec 2018
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Sweet Anniversary Tributes: 'Just Like That It's Been 4 Years'
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Nick Jonas Says Traveling with Baby Daughter Malti Lets Him See Life 'Through Different Eyes'
priyanka chopra nick jonas have baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTr_YnvMkp/. photo by Divya Akhouri
Nick Jonas on How 'Amazing' Daughter Malti Is Doing After Spending More Than 100 Days in NICU