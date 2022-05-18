Nick Jonas Raves About 'Amazing' Baby Malti and First Mother's Day with Wife Priyanka 

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirmed they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogate in January

Nick Jonas loves being a dad.

"Our little girl's home. She's just amazing. What a gift a baby is," the "Jealous" singer told Fallon, 47.

"It really is. Is everyone giving you advice, giving you books?" the host asked.

Joking about the onslaught of info, Jonas replied, ""Turns out everybody I know is a newborn care specialist. All these PhDs I didn't know they had."

Nick Jonas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The artist added that his brothers Kevin and Joe are "amazing" as uncles, revealing that the youngest Jonas brother, Frankie, is "favorite uncle by far."

"Well, he's the closest in age to the kids," Nick teased of his 21-year-old brother.

In other family news, the former coach of The Voice revealed what he gave his wife for her first Mother's Day as a mom – a citrus tree. Nick joked that planting it, however, was still on his to-do list, which said he'd figure out with a little help from YouTube.

When asked to explain the significance of the gift, he shared, "Just new life, new things growing – and the beauty of citrus trees," as Fallon laughed.

On Mother's Day, Nick and Priyanka, 39, opened up about parenthood and shared the first photo of Malti in coordinated posts on Instagram.

priyanka chopra nick jonas have baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTr_YnvMkp/. photo by Divya Akhouri Credit: Divya Akhouri

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," the couple wrote, revealing that "after 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

"Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," they continued. "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way."

"Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it M!" they said.

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

A source told PEOPLE bringing Malti home was the "perfect Mother's Day gift" for Nick and Priyanka, who are "thrilled" their infant is finally home with them.