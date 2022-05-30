"I'm so grateful for [daughter Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent," Nick Jonas says of fatherhood

Nick Jonas Opens Up About Life as a New Dad: 'Weight of Everything Is Much More Intense'

Nick Jonas is sharing how new fatherhood has given him a new perspective on life.

Speaking to Variety last week in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting tragedy, the singer, who welcomed baby girl Malti Marie via surrogate in January, explained that "everything" hits harder now that he's a father.

"The weight of everything is much more intense," says Jonas, who shares his daughter with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. "I think it's now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people's journeys."

"I'm so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent," adds Jonas.

The "Jealous" artist also shared that he's "hoping for change to happen" following the heartbreaking Texas massacre that left 21 people dead.

"As a father, as an uncle, I can't not think about the kids and all the lives that were lost," he told the outlet. "I'm hoping for change to happen and we'll see the end of this."

Jonas and the Quantico actress recently brought their baby girl home after 100-plus days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

On Mother's Day, the singer and Chopra Jonas, 39, opened up about parenthood and shared the first photo of Malti in coordinated posts on Instagram.

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," the couple wrote, revealing that "after 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

"Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," they continued. "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way."

"Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it M!" they said.

A source told PEOPLE bringing Malti home was the "perfect Mother's Day gift" for the couple, who are "thrilled" their infant is finally home with them.