See the Sweet Moment Nick Jonas Gives Daughter Malti a Backstage Tour Ahead of Performing

Nick Jonas is teaching his family all about the touring life.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a cute video on Friday of the Jonas Brothers performing their new single "Wings." Ahead of taking the stage, the 30-year-old singer could be seen holding 13-month-old daughter Malti Marie, showing her around backstage.

Jonas wore a celestial-themed shirt as he held his daughter in one arm and carried a pair of tiny headphones for the infant in his other hand.

The Quantico star, 40, sat in the row behind the musician earlier this month as he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside his brothers, marking the couple's first time showing off daughter Malti publicly. They previously hadn't shared the infant's face in scenes posted on social media.

The infant was dressed in a tan two-piece tweed outfit with a white onesie underneath, with an adorable white bow on her head.

In his acceptance speech, Jonas shouted out both his wife and daughter.

"To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie," he said, pausing to say, "hi, baby," before he continued, "I can't wait to come here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Chopra Jonas later appeared on the cover of British Vogue's February issue, in which Malti joined her mom for one of the photos featured in the magazine.

Speaking about how baby Malti has changed her life in the candid interview, Chopra Jonas said, "It's been 20 years of hustling and working at breakneck speed. I've always been like, 'What's the next thing?' [...] "But now I feel I have a centre, a sense of calm, because every decision ends up being about her."

The star noted that she is also always keeping her daughter close: "I have, like, seven cameras in her room. There's really nothing more satisfying than seeing her face as soon as her eyes open."