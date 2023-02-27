See the Sweet Moment Nick Jonas Gives Daughter Malti a Backstage Tour Ahead of Performing

Nick Jonas is getting his daughter Malti, 13 months, used to the life of a musician

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 27, 2023 04:17 PM
Nick Jonas Gives Daughter Malti a Backstage Tour Ahead of Performing with Jonas Brothers
Nick Jonas and Malti backstage. Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram, Steve Granitz/WireImage

Nick Jonas is teaching his family all about the touring life.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a cute video on Friday of the Jonas Brothers performing their new single "Wings." Ahead of taking the stage, the 30-year-old singer could be seen holding 13-month-old daughter Malti Marie, showing her around backstage.

Jonas wore a celestial-themed shirt as he held his daughter in one arm and carried a pair of tiny headphones for the infant in his other hand.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Quantico star, 40, sat in the row behind the musician earlier this month as he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside his brothers, marking the couple's first time showing off daughter Malti publicly. They previously hadn't shared the infant's face in scenes posted on social media.

The infant was dressed in a tan two-piece tweed outfit with a white onesie underneath, with an adorable white bow on her head.

In his acceptance speech, Jonas shouted out both his wife and daughter.

"To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie," he said, pausing to say, "hi, baby," before he continued, "I can't wait to come here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."

Priyanka Chopra
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Chopra Jonas later appeared on the cover of British Vogue's February issue, in which Malti joined her mom for one of the photos featured in the magazine.

Speaking about how baby Malti has changed her life in the candid interview, Chopra Jonas said, "It's been 20 years of hustling and working at breakneck speed. I've always been like, 'What's the next thing?' [...] "But now I feel I have a centre, a sense of calm, because every decision ends up being about her."

The star noted that she is also always keeping her daughter close: "I have, like, seven cameras in her room. There's really nothing more satisfying than seeing her face as soon as her eyes open."

Related Articles
Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make First Public Appearance with Daughter Malti at Star Ceremony
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Enjoy Beach Day with Daughter Malti — See the Sweet Photos!
Priyanka Chopra British Vogue
Priyanka Chopra Sweetly Snuggles Baby Malti for British 'Vogue' : 'Another One of Our Many Firsts'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co01_gFJYxD/. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Photos with 13-Month-Old Daughter Malti: 'Days Like This'
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
All About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Daughter, Malti
Kevin Jonas Shares Family Photo from Thanksgiving Halftime Game After Performing with Brothers
Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle Have a 'Limit' on How Long They Can Be Apart: 'That's Our M.O.'
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Nick Jonas Says He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Take Daughter Malti to Aquarium in Sweet Family Outing
priyanka chopra and baby daughter
Priyanka Chopra Details Scary 3 Months in NICU with Baby Malti: 'Didn't Know If She Would Make It'
Priyanka Chopra (L) and musician Nick Jonas (R) pose for photographs at their wedding reception at hotel Taj Lands End in Mumbai.The newly-married couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas held a reception party for their Bollywood folks at hotel Taj Lands End in Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra Reveals She and Nick Jonas Have Matching Tattoos, Explains Cute Story Behind Them
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Criticism of Her Use of a Surrogate: 'This Was a Necessary Step'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmXulFiN3px/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D priyankachopra Verified Perfect winter days ❤️ Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️ Edited ·
Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos of Daughter and Husband Nick Jonas from His Home State of New Jersey
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Nick Jonas Says Traveling with Baby Daughter Malti Lets Him See Life 'Through Different Eyes'
Priyanka Chopra takes daughter Malti Marie out for lunch in LA, lets her scroll through magazines.
Priyanka Chopra Snaps Photo with Daughter Malti as Baby Points to a Chanel Ad: 'Oh Boy!'
Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas arrive at the grand opening of their family restaurant Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kevin Jonas' 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, nick jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Play with Baby Daughter Malti in Sweet Family Photo: 'Home'