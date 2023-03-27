Nick Jonas Shows Off His and Malti's Matching Sneakers in Adorable Photo: 'Daddy x Daughter'

Like father, like daughter!

Over the weekend, Nick Jonas shared an adorable picture on his Instagram Story showing a pair of his Nike Air Force 1 sneakers next to a miniature pair of the same shoe belonging to his 14-month-old daughter Malti Marie.

"Daddy x Daughter," he captioned the cute snap of the matching sneakers lined up side-by-side.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who shares baby Malti with the "Sucker" musician, later posted a picture of their daughter on her Instagram Story, showing the little girl fast asleep on top of a bed.

"Bedtime stories❤️," the actress, 40, wrote alongside the picture.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: nick jonas/instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: nick jonas/instagram

Last month, Chopra Jonas shared a cute video of the Jonas Brothers performing their new single "Wings." Ahead of taking the stage, the 30-year-old singer could be seen holding daughter Malti, showing her around backstage.

Jonas wore a celestial-themed shirt as he held his daughter in one arm and carried a pair of tiny headphones for the infant in his other hand.

Nick Jonas and Malti backstage. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram, Steve Granitz/WireImage

Chopra Jonas appeared on the cover of British Vogue's February issue, in which Malti joined her mom for one of the photos featured in the magazine.

Speaking about how baby Malti has changed her life in the candid interview, Chopra Jonas said, "It's been 20 years of hustling and working at breakneck speed. I've always been like, 'What's the next thing?' [...] "But now I feel I have a centre, a sense of calm, because every decision ends up being about her."

The star noted that she is also always keeping her daughter close: "I have, like, seven cameras in her room. There's really nothing more satisfying than seeing her face as soon as her eyes open."