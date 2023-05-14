Nick Jonas Celebrates Priyanka Chopra on Mother's Day: 'You Light Up Me and MM's World Every Day'

"You are an incredible mother," he wrote in a post honoring his wife on the holiday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on May 14, 2023 02:31 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend The Fashion Awards 2021 at Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)
Photo: Lia Toby/BFC/Getty

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is having a special Mother's Day.

Nick Jonas and 15-month-old daughter Malti Marie celebrated the Citadel actress, 40.

"Happy Mother's Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM's world every day. ❤️," he captioned a picture and video of the mother-daughter duo being adorable.

Appearing on TODAY's spring cover, the Citadel actress, 40, talks about her new understanding of "work-life balance"

Priyanka Chopra Says Daughter Malti is ‘Happiest, Most Joyous Baby Ever’
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

"After that, I'm not available. We do bath time, storytime, bedtime," she told the outlet. "And then it's our time (for me and Nick), whether we … have friends over or just sit together and watch a movie."

The couple leaned heavily on each other after Malti was born and subsequently spent over 100 days in the NICU.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas with daughter Malti. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

"I remember [Nick] just held me by my shoulders, and I said, 'Just tell me what to do, because I don't know what to do,' " she recalled. "And he's like, 'Just get into the car with me.' And we drove to the hospital."

Chopra Jonas continued, "She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she's never been without one of us, ever."

