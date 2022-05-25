Nick Jonas Says It's a 'Blessing' to Have Baby Malti Home from NICU: 'A Magical Season of Our Life'

Nick Jonas is happy to be at home with his little girl.

The singer, 29, joined Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he chatted about his first few months as a dad to baby daughter Malti Marie, whom he and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed in January via surrogate.

"It's pretty wild. She's the best. It's just been a magical season of our life," says the musician. "But it's a blessing to have her home. It's been wonderful."

Jonas and the Quantico actress recently brought their baby girl home after 100-plus days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Earlier this month, Jonas appeared on The Tonight Show where he revealed who is baby Malti's favorite uncle out of the famous family.

The artist shared that his brothers Kevin and Joe are "amazing" as uncles but that the youngest Jonas brother, Frankie, is Malti's "favorite uncle by far."

"Well, he's the closest in age to the kids," Nick teased of his 21-year-old brother.

On Mother's Day, Nick and Priyanka, 39, opened up about parenthood and shared the first photo of Malti in coordinated posts on Instagram.

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," the couple wrote, revealing that "after 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

"Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," they continued. "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way."

"Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it M!" they said.

A source told PEOPLE bringing Malti home was the "perfect Mother's Day gift" for Nick and Priyanka, who are "thrilled" their infant is finally home with them.