Nick Jonas Battles with Daughter's Fold-Up Ball Pit in Relatable Dad Moment

By
Published on March 31, 2023 08:38 AM
Photo: Nick Jonas Instagram

Nick Jonas is proving he's just like any other dad.

On Thursday, the singer-songwriter shared his relatable struggle to pack away his 14-month-old daughter Malti's fold-up "ball pit" on Instagram.

"Dad stuff. #daddy #hacks," the father of one wrote, sporting an orange trucker cap and grey hoodie as he attempted to wrestle the product back into its carry case.

"Okay, so, um, I am trying to figure out how to get this, which is a ball pit, my daughter was in ... to fold up ... in this bag," Jonas, 30, said while holding up the small circular blue bag. "Here we go."

The video then speeds up to show Jonas twisting and turning the item along to the Jonas Brothers' song "Waffle House" (which suitably refers to a "headstrong father").

"Not me Googling how to fold up a ball pit," adds a joke voiceover of Jonas on his phone, before he accidentally rips the zipper off the bag and ends his post with visible frustration.

Nick Jonas Instagram

Getting a kick out of his plight, one fan commented, "I'll never get over Nick being a dad now. Love this, so relatable!!!"

"It never fits in the bag or box it came in," another follower added. "Never."

The "Jealous" singer and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 40, welcomed Malti via surrogate on Jan. 15, 2022.

On Monday, the actress shared a much more relaxing parent moment via an adorable photo posted to Instagram which showed Malti beautifully looking up at her as she used a fluffy makeup brush.

"Glam with mama. #MM 🥹😍❤️🙏🏽," she captioned the post of her daughter, hashtagging her first and middle initials.

The couple's cute parenting moments come after their very difficult early journey with Malti, who spent her first 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), making it home just in time for Mother's Day in May 2022.

"Our baby is truly a badass," Jonas wrote on Instagram last May while reflecting on her homecoming. "Our next chapter begins now."

Jonas and Chopra began publicly dating in May 2018 and announced their engagement two months later. After tying the knot in December 2018, the pair were open about their desire to start a family, with Chopra Jonas telling Vanity Fair that kids were a "big part" of the future they imagined together.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Earlier this month, Chopra Jonas also opened up to PEOPLE about how life has changed since she married Jonas and welcomed baby Malti.

"Having [Nick's] support and my family — my in-laws are back home with the baby — just being able to have my family show up is the only way I could do what I do," said Chopra Jonas. "My family is my greatest, greatest strength."

