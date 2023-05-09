01 of 12 Becoming Mom & Dad! Divya Akhouri After welcoming baby Malti via surrogate on Jan. 15, 2022, the proud parents shared the first photo of their little one with the world that May when Nick Jonas composed a touching tribute to Priyanka Chopra on her first Mother's Day. In his post, Nick revealed that their little girl had spent more than 100 days in the NICU following her birth. "Our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," Nick wrote in part alongside a photo of the family of three, with a white heart placed over Malti's face. "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you." For the first year of the little girl's life, Nick and Priyanka kept their daughter's face hidden in any images shared to social media.

02 of 12 Family of Three Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Just ahead of the holiday season in 2022, Priyanka shared a sweet moment between the family of three as they hung out on the floor together. In the photo, Priyanka held baby Malti over her chest while Nick looked at them lovingly (can someone say "Aww!").

03 of 12 Mommy & Me Priyanka Chopra/Instagram There was no shortage of cuteness from the glimpses they gave into their lives as parents that first year. In September 2022, Priyanka shared a photo from Malti's first trip to the Big Apple, holding the little one as they both looked out onto the skyline from large windows.

04 of 12 Introducing Malti! John Salangsang/Shutterstock In January 2023, just over a year after the couple welcomed their daughter, the world got to see her adorable face during the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. For the big moment, the little one was dressed in a tan two-piece tweed outfit with a white onesie underneath, and a white bow on her head. During the ceremony, she sat perched on her mom's lap next to her aunt, Sophie Turner.

05 of 12 Very Important Daughter Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Miss Malti got the VIP treatment when her dad gave her a backstage tour ahead of a performance in February 2023. In a video shared by Priyanka, Nick carried the 13-month-old.

06 of 12 Baby's First Instagram Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Following the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, it was time for little Malti to make her Instagram debut! In February 2023, Priyanka shared a pair of photos of her baby girl captioned, "Days like this."

07 of 12 Mini-Me nick jonas/instagram There's just about nothing cuter than a matching moment! Nick shared an adorable shot to his Instagram Story in March showing a pair of his Nike Air Force 1 sneakers next to Malti's miniature pair captioned, "Daddy x Daughter."

08 of 12 Nick's Relatable Dad Moment In one very relatable post, Nick shared his struggle to pack away Malti's fold-up "ball pit." "Dad stuff. #daddy #hacks," Nick captioned the video on Instagram as he attempted to get the product back into its carrying case. "OK, so, um, I am trying to figure out how to get this, which is a ball pit, my daughter was in ... to fold up ... in this bag," he said while holding up the small circular blue bag. "Here we go." As the video sped up, Nick was seen twisting and turning the item. "Not me Googling how to fold up a ball pit," a voiceover declared. After accidentally ripping the zipper off the bag, Nick ended the video looking visibly frustrated.

09 of 12 Malti Visits India Priyanka Chopra Jonas and daughter Malti. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram In April of 2023, Priyanka shared that she had taken her little one on her very first trip to India. "MM's first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak's blessings 🙏🏽❤️," she captioned a set of photos from the beautifully decorated Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

10 of 12 Get Ready with Me Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Priyanka shared a sweet moment with her girl while getting into glam. In a photo shared to Instagram, the Citadel actress made a kissy face with a fluffy makeup brush up to her face while her daughter looked up at her from her arms. "Glam with mama. #MM 🥹😍❤️🙏🏽," she captioned the photo, hashtagging Malti's first and middle initials.

11 of 12 Mommy's Little Girl Priyanka Chopra/instagram Just after Nick and Priyanka made their first Met Gala appearance since becoming parents, the actress shared a sweet glimpse into their family's visit to New York City. In a photo shared to Priyanka's Instagram Story, Malti looked out at the views of Manhattan through a big window with her hands placed on the frame. "U make it all worthwhile... 🥹❤️," Priyanka wrote, adding, "🧿 #nyclove."