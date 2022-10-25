Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Sweet Photos from Daughter Malti's First Diwali Celebration

The couple celebrated India's most significant holiday of the year in Los Angeles with their 9-month-old daughter

Published on October 25, 2022 04:58 PM
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are celebrating Diwali this year with a special new addition.

On Tuesday, the "Sucker" singer, 30, shared photos on Instagram from the couple's "beautiful" celebration in Los Angeles with their 9-month-old daughter Malti.

In the first snap, Jonas holds baby Malti up for the picture as she wears a beige-colored dress that matches the same print as her mom's outfit. The little girl also wears an adorable white floral headband.

A second photo shows Chopra Jonas, 40, sitting down with Malti in her lap as her daughter wraps her hand around Jonas's finger. Both pictures feature a heart emoji to conceal Malti's face.

"Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali," Jonas captioned the post.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/nick-jonas/" data-inlink="true">Nick Jonas</a> Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Nick Jonas/Instagram

Diwali, also known as the "Festival of Lights," is recognized as India's biggest holiday and takes place over the course of five days.

The festival occurs annually each autumn, often falling in either October or November depending on the moon. Diwali is celebrated primarily by Hindus but has become a national festival over the centuries.

The actress and the "Only Human" singer welcomed their daughter in January. Malti's first 100-plus days were spent in the neonatal intensive care unit, but she was able to join her parents in their family home following her NICU stay.

In June, while speaking to PEOPLE, Jonas said he has been leaning on his wife "who was a rock the whole time and continues to be" while navigating parenthood together.

"I'm grateful to have a teammate in Pri," he added.

