Chicago Bears' Nick Foles and Wife Tori Welcome Son Duke Nathan After Previous Miscarriage

Nick Foles is a father of two!

The Chicago Bears quarterback, 31, and his wife Tori welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, on Friday, June 12, Tori shared on Instagram Wednesday alongside a slideshow of family photos.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Joining 3-year-old big sister Lily James, Duke Nathan Foles arrived at 4:08 p.m., weighing 9 lbs. and measuring 21.75 inches in length.

"What a true miracle and sweet surprise it is to meet our baby BOY!" the new mom of two, 30, captioned her post. "Lily has a new best friend and loves her baby bro so much."

"We feel incredibly blessed and are enjoying every second with our little man 💙🌈 #dukenathanfoles," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom The Foles family Tori Foles/instagram

Image zoom Lily and Duke Foles Tori Foles/instagram

Tori revealed the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in February, sharing a set of professional family announcement photos that also featured their pup Henry.

The snapshots showed Lily — whose adorable face was shown all over TV when she famously donned pink headphones after her dad led the Philadelphia Eagles to victory in Super Bowl LII — holding up a strip of ultrasound photos and hugging Henry.

"Can't leave out how excited the kids are for their new friend on the way," Tori wrote in the caption. "Some days Lily says she wants a sister, some days a brother, and others she says 'no baby!' 😂As for Henry, he looks pretty happy doesn't he? He wasn't too fond of Lily when she first entered the fam, but these two are best friends now. They'll have to make room for their new little bud ❤️."

In May of last year, while Foles was playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was absent from the team's activities for a period due to the fact that his wife had suffered a miscarriage. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family. He knows, like anything else, that we're here for him," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone told reporters, according to NFL Network.

RELATED VIDEO: Everything to Know About Super Bowl MVP (and New Dad) Nick Foles, Who Led the Eagles to Victory

Tori opened up about the family's tragedy on Instagram, explaining she went into "sudden labor" at only 15 weeks pregnant while battling pneumonia in her blood. "Not long after we learned we had miscarried our baby boy," she continued. "To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process."

She also said she was trying to come to terms with what happened: "The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger to a firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good. We cannot always understand or explain, but we know that is true."