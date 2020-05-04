Nick Cordero underwent a tracheostomy on Friday after coronavirus led to him needing to be on a ventilator and a leg amputation due to blood clots

Why Nick Cordero's Wife Is Playing Their Son's Cries for Him as They Wait for Him to Wake Up

Amanda Kloots is giving another update on Nick Cordero — this time in the form of a sweet story about her husband, who is still in recovery after undergoing a tracheostomy procedure on Friday following complications from coronavirus.

After telling her followers about his breathing progression and adjustments to the tracheostomy tube, Kloots told viewers Sunday on her Instagram Story that she was leveraging a touching moment between the two after their son Elvis Eduardo, now 10 months, was born, in an effort to help coax Cordero toward his recovery.

"I had a [cesarean] section with Elvis; we had a very, very long labor. It was 52 hours. Fifty-two hours," Kloots emphasized. "We're finally in the operating room and they're doing the procedure — it's like 6:40 in the morning and, you know, they have that curtain up — but they pull Elvis out and he starts crying and Nick says, 'Honey, listen to our baby cry. That cry will never sound as sweet as it does right now.' "

Image zoom Nick Cordero (R) and Amanda Kloots with son Elvis Amanda Kloots/ Instagram

"And I'll never forget that line," she added. "I just thought it was such a beautiful line, and he's right — his cry has never sounded that good ever again. But I've recorded Elvis crying and I do play it for Nick."

Furthermore, Kloots is aiming to have her husband out of the hospital by mid next month for a very special reason: "Elvis' first birthday is June 10, and it's my goal to get [Nick] home for Elvis' birthday."

Image zoom Amanda Kloots Amanda Kloots/ Instagram

Image zoom Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots' son Elvis Amanda Kloots/ Instagram

Earlier on Sunday, Kloots told fans that they've been seeing some "really great" signs following the 41-year-old Broadway star's Friday procedure, which was a step towards getting him off a ventilator amid his hospitalization.

"He is doing okay. His [ventilator] settings are down, which is good. That's a really great sign that his breathing is going well," she said. "Yesterday was just basically a day of getting adjusted to the trach and seeing how he’s doing with it and kind of leveling out these settings."

"He's doing well so I'm just hoping for another day of rest and recovery for Nick. I think the more days he has of this might help his brain to wake up," Kloots added.

The previous day, the fitness instructor clarified that while "the trach is a good step and one that we are happy happened ... it is still assisted breathing." Her post read, "[Trach] is still the ventilator machine just through a different opening. ... Still good news because it means lower vent settings."

After the procedure on Friday, Kloots rejoiced that after weeks of unexpected complications — including an infection in his lungs and blood clots, which required doctors to amputate one of his legs — her husband was "finally healthy enough" to get the breathing tube put in.

The former Broadway dancer went on to explain to fans that the tracheostomy tube is "a lot more comfortable" for Cordero. "I hope this is just a great sign for some good recovery days ahead, and for him to be able to wake up and just have that pressure relieved from his throat. Thank God!" Kloots said.

Cordero has been in the intensive care unit since late March. He was first admitted to the hospital with respiratory problems after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Shortly after being admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, he became unconscious and was placed in a medically induced coma.

Though the Rock of Ages, Waitress and Bullets Over Broadway star has since tested negative for the novel coronavirus, Kloots revealed on Thursday that her husband's lungs have become "severely damaged."

"The doctor told me that if Nick was in his seventies, we'd be having a different conversation. He's 41, and he's been fighting. He's been fighting really hard. We know he's literally been thrown every curveball that he could be thrown," she said in a health update. "I'm not giving up hope."

