Amanda Kloots Shares Sweet Photo of Son Elvis Wearing Late Husband Nick Cordero's Rock of Ages Costume

On Wednesday, Amanda Kloots shared a sweet photo of her 1-year-old son wearing an outfit made from the costume Cordero wore during his 2012 stint in Rock of Ages.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The fitness instructor and newly minted The Talk co-host, 34, posted the photo on her Instagram alongside a shot of her late husband in the same ensemble.

"Elvis wearing Daddy’s costume from Rock of Ages," she wrote in the caption. "My heart is bursting."

Originally designed by Gregory Gale and Jennifer Jacob, Cordero's costume was custom-made into mustard yellow corduroy overalls and a colorful Hawaiian shirt for Elvis by CEGO Custom Shirtmaker, according to Kloots.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"one of my very talented ladies transformed his costume into an outfit for their son Elvis," the shirt maker company wrote on its Instagram, re-sharing Kloots' post. "So glad that CEGO could turn this around."

On her Instagram Stories, Kloots revealed that the material from Cordero's old shirt was also used to create a new stuffed toy for Elvis.

"He named this doggy 'Dada' I'm not kidding!" she captioned a shot of her son hugging the plush animal. "He started calling it dada 😭."

Image zoom Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero's son Elvis Eduardo | Credit: Amanda Kloots/Instagram

In addition to the toy, Elvis also has a stuffed bear made from a dressing robe Cordero wore during his last performance in Rock of Ages.

Kloots shared a photograph of her little boy sleeping next to the memento last month, writing on her Instagram, "I’ve learned through this process all the special and inventive things you can do to keep someone’s memory alive. You don’t have to bury someone and say goodbye if you don’t want to."

"I truly enjoy keeping Nicks spirit alive as much as possible. They are little blessings and gifts that give me comfort on a daily basis," she continued. "This bear Elvis will have for the rest of his life and hope pass on to his family one day."

Prior to his death, Cordero spent 13 weeks in the intensive care unit at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for complications related to COVID-19.

During his 95 days in the hospital, in which he spent 42 of them in a medically induced coma, the Broadway star faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

Kloots opened up to PEOPLE in October about how their son helps her deal with her grief at the loss of Cordero.

RELATED VIDEO: Amanda Kloots Says She and Son Elvis Remember Nick Cordero Every Day By Saying 'Goodnight to Dad'

"Thank God I have a little piece of my husband," she said of Elvis. "Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood."

The AK! Fitness founder added that she can already see similarities between Elvis and his dad.