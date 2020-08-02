"I am trying to find the things in my life that I am grateful for through this difficult time when nothing seems right," Amanda Kloots said

Nick Cordero's Wife Says a 'Piece of Him Is Still Alive' in Their Son: 'Elvis Is a Mini Nick'

Amanda Kloots is paying tribute to the two most important men in her life.

On Sunday, the fitness instructor, 38, shared a side-by-side photo on Instagram of her late husband Nick Cordero, who died last month from coronavirus complications at the age of 41, and their 13-month-old son Elvis Eduardo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In her Instagram caption, Kloots said that the photo, which was sent to her via direct message by one of her followers, "took my breath away."

"I have said from the beginning that Elvis is a mini Nick but WOW this side by side sealed the deal," she wrote. "I've noticed now that Elvis does this look a lot to me. When he is playing and I call his name to look at me or we are cuddling in bed and he looks up at me. It makes my heart melt ❤️."

"I feel so lucky to have Elvis in my life," the mother of one said, adding that her son is "a piece of Nick that is still alive."

"I am so grateful for that," she said. "I am trying to find the things in my life that I am grateful for through this difficult time when nothing seems right. I always start my day with a positive quote but I am going to start adding in what I am grateful for to remind me that there are always blessings even in the most difficult of times."

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In the wake of Cordero's July 5 death, Kloots has been open about her grief.

"I lost my husband. Elvis lost his father, but today I realized we lost our family," she wrote in a heartbreaking note on Instagram last week. "We didn’t really even get to be a family. We won’t have those memories that I dreamed of since Elvis was born. This hit me hard. It stung like a horrible bug bite actually."

Image zoom Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots with son Elvis Eduardo Amanda kloots/instagram

However, recent weeks have also brought some happiness for Kloots and Elvis, like when the toddler said his first words last weekend.