Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero's Son Says His First Words: 'He Still Knows Who His Dada Is'

Nick Cordero's son just said his first words!

On Sunday, Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots shared a video of their 13-month-old son Elvis Eduardo, who can be seen looking at a picture of his late father on a picture lamp when he starts to speak. The video of Elvis speaking comes after the Broadway actor died on July 5 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41.

"Elvis said his first words today!! Listen closely! He pointed at Nick in our new picture light and said 'right there.' He hasn't seen Nick since March 30th. The fact that he still knows who his Dada is, point to him and give him a kiss to me is amazing," Kloots, 38, captioned the footage.

Last week, the mother of one opened up about her "new normal," sharing with her Instagram followers that she's starting the process of moving their belongings into the home she purchased with Cordero before he died.

"Heading back to Los Angeles today with a brave face. These next couple weeks I will start the transition of moving into the home Nick and I bought together," said Kloots, who recently visited Ohio with son Elvis.

"I’m not expecting this to be easy, in fact I think it will be very hard, but I’m going into it knowing I need to be strong. I have to find my new normal, at least whatever that is for Elvis and I right now," the fitness instructor continued. "I know Nick will be with us. He wanted to live in this house more than anything so I’ll put lots of family photos up and make sure his presence is with us."

The family was in the middle of finalizing their cross-country move from New York City to Los Angeles when Cordero fell ill with the novel coronavirus. Their belongings were moved into a storage unit "because Nick went into the ICU and I couldn’t accept the delivery," according to Kloots.

After 13 weeks in the hospital, Cordero died on July 5 due to complications related to COVID-19.

Kloots recently said she's been turning to loved ones during this difficult time, sharing that a friend recently gave her "really good advice" on how to process her grief.

"We started talking about grief and grieving and she said, 'Amanda, it would be a great thing for you if you found something that was new for yourself right now, that is new that you haven't done before, that doesn't have any attachment to your past with Nick and your past as Nick and Amanda,' " Kloots said.

"She said, 'You have so much in your life that is with Nick that will always be with Nick, but maybe something that will help you through this grief is to find something ... that is your experience and yours alone that can make you feel comforted during this transition,' " she shared. "I don't know what it'll be, but I loved that idea. I'm going to try really hard to find that for myself."