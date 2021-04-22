Nick Carter's Wife Lauren Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 After Experiencing 'Minor Complications'

Nick Carter is a dad of three.

"We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived," Carter writes, adding, "But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don't turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night"

"I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time. We will keep you updated," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Carter posted a photo of himself from the hospital room on Instagram, writing, "Yes I'm a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby."

In January, the Backstreet Boys band member and his wife got candid about preparing for their third baby after suffering multiple miscarriages throughout the years — and why this pregnancy was a complete (but pleasant) surprise.

"I was fully set on just having two children and I had prepared for that and made arrangements for that," Lauren told PEOPLE at the time. "We were going to have two children and it was a surprise. I didn't find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant. I didn't have any symptoms; I didn't have anything indicating that I was pregnant."

"One day I just — I felt something move in my body and I said, 'Nick, there's something not right. I think I need to go to the doctor. Something's wrong with me.' I was not supposed to be able to have any more children, so I never assumed that I was pregnant," she added.

Nick Carter family Easter Credit: Nick Carter/Instagram

Carter said, "With everything that 2020 has given to the entire world, I look at it as a blessing. We love our two children and we pride ourselves on being great parents."

Earlier in April, Carter got nostalgic on Instagram, sharing throwback photos of his firstborn.