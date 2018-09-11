Nick Carter's Wife Suffers a Miscarriage, Singer Reveals She was Pregnant with Their Second Child

Nick Carter is mourning the loss of his baby girl.

The Backstreet Boys band member, 38, revealed his wife Lauren Kitt suffered a miscarriage. “God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heartbroken,” Carter tweeted on Monday.

“It was a little sister for Odin,” the singer added.

Carter and Kitt, who wed in April 2014, are parents to 2-year-old son Odin Reign.

A rep for Carter did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. 😢. I’m heart broken. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 10, 2018

It was a little sister for Odin… — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 10, 2018

The father of one, who is currently on a solo tour in South America and Mexico, nearly canceled his concert at Barranco Arena in Lima on Monday.

“I don’t think I can perform tonight. I’m sorry Lima,” Carter tweeted before posting a follow-up tweet that read: “This will be hard, but for the love of my fans here in Lima I’ll be on the stage tonight.”

RELATED: James Van Der Beek Shares Powerful Message About Wife’s 3 Miscarriages: ‘It Will Tear You Open’

This will be hard, but for the love of my fans here in Lima I’ll be on the stage tonight. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 10, 2018

Lauren Kitt, Nick Carter and son Odin Reign Source: Nick Carter Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The couple previously spoke about their struggles to have children in November 2015, when Carter was competing on Dancing with the Stars.

During a pre-taped video package, he announced he was expecting his first child and detailed the year-long pregnancy journey that included going through a painful miscarriage.

“It’s been rocky, to be quite honest with you. There have been times when we thought it wouldn’t happen,” Carter told viewers about losing the baby before revealing that Lauren was 16 weeks along.

“It was really hard on Nick,” Lauren tearfully said in the footage. “Just watching him get so excited about something, and then see him so hurt. That was hard.”